Britská ultrapravicová ministryně vnitra vyvolala útok ultrapravice na centrální Londýn

Around 1k Far Right ‘protecting’ the #Cenotaph They’ve been allowed to march & gather in Whitehall #Braverman must be proud! #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/TIBrCr7gEx — Stand Up To Racism (@AntiRacismDay) November 11, 2023

UPDATE: A group of counter protestors who left Whitehall and moved into Chinatown confronted and threw missiles at officers who tried to engage with them.



Additional officers have been deployed to the area to identify, locate and deal with those involved. Our priority is keeping… — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 11, 2023