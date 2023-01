Šokující: Harvard není nezávislý. Pod tlakem proizraelských mecenášů odmítl zaměstnat šéfa lidskoprávní organizace Human Rights Watch

Kenneth Roth je v komunitě zabývající se lidskými právy vysoce ceněn



So much for academic freedom at Harvard's @Kennedy_School: Dean Douglas Elmendorf was so fearful of @HRW's reporting on Israel (applying the same standards as HRW does everywhere else) that he vetoed a fellowship that the Kennedy @CarrCenter offered me. https://t.co/ZFL42AV3lj