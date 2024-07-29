29. 7. 2024

Tohle mě zlomilo. „Moje sestra jela na vozíku,“ vysvětluje mezi slzami šestiletá palestinská dívka. „Zasáhl ji nálet a ona zemřela." @KamalaHarrisová, už dnes tomu můžete učinit přítrž. Prosím, tlačte na Bidena, aby okamžitě zastavil prodej zbraní Izraeli!

This broke me.



"My sister was riding on the carriage," the 6-year-old Palestinian girl explains between her tears. "She was hit by the airstrike and died."@KamalaHarris, you can put an end to this today. Please press Biden to stop the arms sales to Israel now! pic.twitter.com/zJ08Ejj3gW