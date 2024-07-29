Zasáhl ji nálet a ona zemřela

29. 7. 2024

Tohle mě zlomilo. „Moje sestra jela na vozíku,“ vysvětluje mezi slzami šestiletá palestinská dívka. „Zasáhl ji nálet a ona zemřela." @KamalaHarrisová, už dnes tomu můžete učinit přítrž. Prosím, tlačte na Bidena, aby okamžitě zastavil prodej zbraní Izraeli!



