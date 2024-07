Podvod. Trump měl zcela nezraněné ucho

29. 7. 2024

Pete Souza was the Official Chief White House Photographer for the entire Presidency of Barack Obama.



He took over 2 MILLION photos of Obama, as well as photos of Reagan & Bush.



Today Musk suspended his account for posting this AP photo.



Free speech my ass.#FreePeteSouza pic.twitter.com/MJxmrDOmc3