Zelenskij v Paříži a v Londýně
9. 2. 2023
💙💛🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/bHmIeCsIcA— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023
At the Elysée Palace: @EmmanuelMacron, @Bundeskanzler, @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/26Yth17kLb— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023
A v Londýně:
"Neříkám, že nebudou další války. Avšak je v naší moci zaručit slovy i činy, aby zvítězila světlá stránka lidské přirozenosti."
"Každý agresor, který se bude snažit měnit hranice silou, který bude který bude ničit a zabíjet jiné národy... každý takový agresor prohraje!"
"I'm not saying there will be no more wars...Yet, it is in our power to guarantee with words and deeds that the light side of human nature will prevail" - @ZelenskyyUa addressing British Parliament pic.twitter.com/VL2v4dpj5e— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023
"Any aggressor who will try to push the boundaries by force, who will inflict destruction and death on other peoples...any aggressor is going to lose!" - @ZelenskyyUa speaking to British Parliament pic.twitter.com/FH96lVRQ0z— Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 8, 2023
