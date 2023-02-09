Zelenskij v Paříži a v Londýně

9. 2. 2023

A v Londýně:

"Neříkám, že nebudou další války. Avšak je v naší moci zaručit slovy i činy, aby zvítězila světlá stránka lidské přirozenosti."
 
"Každý agresor, který se bude snažit měnit hranice silou, který bude který bude ničit a zabíjet jiné národy... každý takový agresor prohraje!"




