Zelenskij v Paříži a v Londýně

9. 2. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

A v Londýně:

"Neříkám, že nebudou další války. Avšak je v naší moci zaručit slovy i činy, aby zvítězila světlá stránka lidské přirozenosti."

"I'm not saying there will be no more wars...Yet, it is in our power to guarantee with words and deeds that the light side of human nature will prevail" - @ZelenskyyUa addressing British Parliament