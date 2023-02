Svět ignoruje oběti zemětřesení v jihozápadní Sýrii

8. 2. 2023

It's been 36hrs since the earthquake.



To my knowledge, the international community has provided *zero* aid into NW #Syria, home to 4.5 million people, 3 million of whom are displaced.



Zero.



1,200 are dead, 1,000s injured & 1,000s more still under rubble.



Just utterly gutting. pic.twitter.com/6Xb6vFxIxX