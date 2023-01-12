O šestileté holčičce z Avdijivky

12. 1. 2023

Tohle je šestliletá holčičika Elja z Avdijivky. Po dobu posledních 11 měsíců žila 5 km od frontové linie, pod dělostřelbou. Schovávala se ve sklepě a třásla se strachem. Včera večer zemřela na infarkt.



Tohle dítě zemřelo na infarkt. Do pekla s tebou Rusko!

This is a six-year-old girl Elya from 🇺🇦Avdiivka. For the past 11 months, she has lived 5 km from the front line, under shelling. She hid in the basement and trembled with fear. She died last night of a heart attack. This kid died of a heart attack… Burn in hell, Russia pic.twitter.com/RhDXyD0Xo6