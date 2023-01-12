O šestileté holčičce z Avdijivky

12. 1. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Tohle je šestliletá holčičika Elja z Avdijivky. Po dobu posledních 11 měsíců žila 5 km od frontové linie, pod dělostřelbou. Schovávala se ve sklepě a třásla se strachem. Včera večer zemřela na infarkt.

Tohle dítě zemřelo na infarkt. Do pekla s tebou Rusko!



0
Vytisknout
170

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 12. 1. 2023