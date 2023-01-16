16. 1. 2023

Zařídíte si kuchyni, pravděpodobně dlouho vybíráte barvy. Teď se vám opravdu líbí, jak doplňuje odstín dlaždiček na stěně vaši žlutou kuchyňskou linku. Bylo to docela složité to všechno dát dohromady, ale dopadlo to tak hezky.

A pak vám zas.ané Rusko na byt hodí bombu...



You refurbish your kitchen, probably spending ages choosing colours. You now really like how the shade of wall tiles complements yellow cupboards. It was quite a headache to put it all together, but it turned out so nicely Then fucking Russia throws its fucking bomb on your home https://t.co/876hSZSN6u

Mnozí jste viděli záběry kuchyně ve zničeném domě v Dnipro. Tohle je ta rodina. Nevíme, kde jsou a zda přežili.



(Informace z oficiálního ukrajinského zdroje: Otec je mrtvý.)



Many of you have seen the picture of the kitchen of the destroyed house in Dnipro. This is the family.



I cannot provide you with the whereabouts of the family. I hope they made it out. But it remind us all that the Russian fascist terror of Russky Mir is the scourge of humanity. https://t.co/wYhx3PSwHi pic.twitter.com/2rm2g1pAgG