Zařídíte si kuchyni...
16. 1. 2023
You refurbish your kitchen, probably spending ages choosing colours. You now really like how the shade of wall tiles complements yellow cupboards. It was quite a headache to put it all together, but it turned out so nicely— Anastasia Klimash 🇺🇦 (@nastasiaKlimash) January 15, 2023
Then fucking Russia throws its fucking bomb on your home https://t.co/876hSZSN6u
Many of you have seen the picture of the kitchen of the destroyed house in Dnipro. This is the family.— (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 15, 2023
I cannot provide you with the whereabouts of the family. I hope they made it out. But it remind us all that the Russian fascist terror of Russky Mir is the scourge of humanity. https://t.co/wYhx3PSwHi pic.twitter.com/2rm2g1pAgG
Nejděsivější záběry ruské agrese proti Ukrajině se týkají civilních obytných bloků, které byly bez zjevného důvodu zasaženy ruskými raketami a přinesly velké ztráty na životech.
V sobotu večer nový hrůzný rekork. Při jediném úderu na obytný blok ve východním městě Dnipro zahynulo 25 lidí.
Nejméně 73 lidí bylo zraněno a další desítky se stále pohřešují.
