Zařídíte si kuchyni...

16. 1. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta

Zařídíte si kuchyni, pravděpodobně dlouho vybíráte barvy. Teď se vám opravdu líbí, jak doplňuje odstín dlaždiček na stěně vaši žlutou kuchyňskou linku. Bylo to docela složité to všechno dát dohromady, ale dopadlo to tak hezky.

A pak vám zas.ané Rusko  na byt hodí bombu...
Mnozí jste viděli záběry kuchyně ve zničeném domě v Dnipro. Tohle je ta rodina. Nevíme, kde jsou a zda přežili.
(Informace z oficiálního ukrajinského zdroje: Otec je mrtvý.)




Nejděsivější záběry ruské agrese  proti Ukrajině se týkají civilních obytných bloků, které byly bez zjevného důvodu zasaženy ruskými raketami a přinesly velké ztráty na životech.

V sobotu večer nový hrůzný rekork.   Při jediném úderu na obytný blok ve východním městě Dnipro zahynulo 25 lidí.

Nejméně 73 lidí bylo zraněno a další desítky se stále pohřešují.

