143 států v OSN odsoudilo pokus Ruska o anexi východní Ukrajiny

13. 10. 2022

čas čtení < 1 minuta

Grateful to 143 states that supported historic #UNGA resolution "Territorial integrity of Ukraine: defending the principles of the UN Charter". The world had its say - RF’s attempt at annexation is worthless & will never be recognized by free nations. 🇺🇦 will return all its lands pic.twitter.com/FupYPfZz8M