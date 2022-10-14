Twitter v Británii exploduje: Trussová musí vypadnout
The appointment of Jeremy Hunt as chancellor exposes Truss’s serious political misjudgments: her insistence on blind loyalty in Cabinet, her refusal to reach out to defeated opponents, her arrogant assertion of a personal mandate. And that’s before dumb, trickle-down economics..— Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) October 14, 2022
Ekonomický reportér BBC Faisal Islam: Podle mé zkušenosti
není Kwarteng někdo, kdy by odešel tiše, přijal ránu za celý tým, zvlášť
za situace, kdy realizoval strategii premiérky
my experience of Kwarteng is that he would not be someone to go quietly, or take one for the team, especially in a situation where he was literally enacting the signature policy of the PM.— Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 14, 2022
Indeed senior financiers here in DC were of the impression he would “take her with him” 👀
Bulvární list The Daily Star má tuto živou stránku: Přežije Trussová déle než tento salát? Je to v souvislosti s článkem ve Finanacial Times, který napsal, že životnost Trussové jako premiérky je kratší než salátu na polici v supermarketu.
Unbelievable, the Daily Star have a live feed, seeing whether Truss will outlive a lettuce. pic.twitter.com/AfcOIEcJy9— Jaimie (@JaimieAlexKay) October 14, 2022
Skupina vysokých konzervativních poslanců jedná a rozhodli: Kwartengovo vyhození z funkce je donutí k veřejnému vystoupení příští týden - budou požadovat, aby Trussová rezignovala.
A group of senior Tories have been holding discussions + have decided the following: the sacking of @KwasiKwarteng will prompt them to come out publicly next week + call on @trussliz to resign. My source: “These are serious people. The PM will find it difficult to survive.”— Nicholas Watt (@nicholaswatt) October 14, 2022
