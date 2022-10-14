Twitter v Británii exploduje: Trussová musí vypadnout

14. 10. 2022

čas čtení 2 minuty

Lionel Barber, bývalý šéfredaktor Financial Times: Jmenování Jeremyho Hunta novým minsitrem financí znovu potvrzuje vážné politické chyby, které dělá Trussová: její trvání na slepé loajalitě ve vládě, její odmítání jednat s poraženými oponenty, její arogantní trvání na tom, že má osobní mandát. A k tomu všemu ještě její pitomé přesvědčení o tom, že zrušení daní pro superbohaté vede k zbohatnutí chudých.


Ekonomický reportér BBC Faisal Islam: Podle mé zkušenosti není Kwarteng někdo, kdy by odešel tiše, přijal ránu za celý tým, zvlášť za situace, kdy realizoval strategii premiérky



Bulvární list The Daily Star má tuto živou stránku: Přežije Trussová déle než tento salát? Je to v souvislosti s článkem ve Finanacial Times, který napsal, že životnost Trussové jako premiérky je kratší než salátu na polici v supermarketu.


Skupina vysokých konzervativních poslanců jedná a rozhodli: Kwartengovo vyhození z funkce je donutí k veřejnému vystoupení příští týden - budou požadovat, aby Trussová rezignovala.



0
Vytisknout
211

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 14. 10. 2022