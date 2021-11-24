V Lamanšském průlivu se utopilo nejméně 31 uprchlíků

24. 11. 2021

Aktualizace: Francie z moře vylovila 31 mrtvol.

 Když vláda zlikviduje všechny bezpečné, legální přístupy pro žadatele o azyl, nemají jinou možnost než vydat se na nebezpečnou cestu.

Tato děsivá tragédie je nevyhnutelným důsledkem kruté, nelidské politické strategie.

Caroline Lucas, britská Strana zelených



