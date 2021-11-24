V Lamanšském průlivu se utopilo nejméně 31 uprchlíků

24. 11. 2021

Aktualizace: Francie z moře vylovila 31 mrtvol.

Just desperate: now more than 20 people thought to have died. PM currently chairing an emergency Cobra on this... https://t.co/I9wVkr3eSF

Když vláda zlikviduje všechny bezpečné, legální přístupy pro žadatele o azyl, nemají jinou možnost než vydat se na nebezpečnou cestu.



Tato děsivá tragédie je nevyhnutelným důsledkem kruté, nelidské politické strategie.



Caroline Lucas, britská Strana zelených



