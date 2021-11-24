V Lamanšském průlivu se utopilo nejméně 31 uprchlíků
24. 11. 2021
Aktualizace: Francie z moře vylovila 31 mrtvol.
Just desperate: now more than 20 people thought to have died. PM currently chairing an emergency Cobra on this... https://t.co/I9wVkr3eSF— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) November 24, 2021
Když vláda zlikviduje všechny bezpečné, legální přístupy pro žadatele o azyl, nemají jinou možnost než vydat se na nebezpečnou cestu.
Tato děsivá tragédie je nevyhnutelným důsledkem kruté, nelidské politické strategie.
Caroline Lucas, britská Strana zelených
My heart goes out to all affected by terrible Channel drownings— Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) November 24, 2021
When the government closes down safe, legal routes for asylum seekers, they’re pushed into taking dangerous ones
This awful tragedy is an inevitable consequence of cruel, inhumane policies
