Mezinárodní televize opravdu zaujala absurdní "ceremonie" v Praze

28. 11. 2021

Czech president Milos Zeman has COVID, so carries out the ceremonial task of appointing a Prime Minister from within a protective box, so as to avoid spreading the virus. #COVID19 latest: https://t.co/qqTQCR3xn7 pic.twitter.com/fr9xVTyRJd



When the Czech President Milos Zeman formally appointed Petr Fiala as the country's new Prime Minister, he did so sitting inside an acrylic glass box accompanied by health workers covered head to toe in hazmat suits. https://t.co/pEYwtzit3w