Join millions around the world on Monday, 18 December for the CeasefireNOW Global Day of Action

16. 12. 2023

Připojte se v pondělí 18. prosince ke globální akci požadující příměří v Gaze. Zveřejňujte na svých sociálních sítích několikrát, ode dneška až do pondělí, hashtag #CeasefireNOW.

Připojte se k akci prostřednictvím WhatsAppu. Odkazy jsou níže. 

 

Ceasefire Now
United States

16 Dec 2023 — 

Dear signatories,

  • Post on social media demanding a ceasefire using the hashtag #CeasefireNOW – we ask that you post today, tomorrow, and several times on Monday

 

Invite your friends and colleagues to join one of the CeasefireNOW campaign WhatsApp groups to participate more actively in online campaigning: 

USA + Canada + Australia: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GIdjYG9edHF3ZjlgVQINxY
Europe: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EpIlA6ir9FZAJ18NmRso3s
Asia and the Middle East:https://chat.whatsapp.com/GgHwKWomZeV5Wakttx1Fq6
Africa:  https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hyz5H63JhOAGUHTOgATmAA

Together we can make our voices heard! #CeasefireNOW

