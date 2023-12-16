Join millions around the world on Monday, 18 December for the CeasefireNOW Global Day of Action
16. 12. 2023
čas čtení 1 minuta
Připojte se v pondělí 18. prosince ke globální akci požadující příměří v Gaze. Zveřejňujte na svých sociálních sítích několikrát, ode dneška až do pondělí, hashtag #CeasefireNOW.
Připojte se k akci prostřednictvím WhatsAppu. Odkazy jsou níže.
Ceasefire Now
United States
16 Dec 2023 —
Dear signatories,
Join millions around the world on Monday, 18 December for the CeasefireNOW Global Day of Action and:
- Post on social media demanding a ceasefire using the hashtag #CeasefireNOW – we ask that you post today, tomorrow, and several times on Monday
- Post a story on Instagram using one of the CeasefireNOW AR lenses
Lens 1: Ceasefire background in many languages: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1966485610390631
Lens 2: Wear CeasefireNOW: https://www.instagram.com/ar/5904058436363736
- Record a story on Instagram, “X” Twitter, or TikTok and share why you are demanding a ceasefire NOW
For Instagram, you can use this filter: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1073095170768043
- More tools and options are available in this social media toolkit: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/1kU07dLCXUE0m-Izpo-RNuynSuG9_UbqB/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=117920929026956603778&rtpof=true&sd=true
Invite your friends and colleagues to join one of the CeasefireNOW campaign WhatsApp groups to participate more actively in online campaigning:
USA + Canada + Australia: https://chat.whatsapp.com/GIdjYG9edHF3ZjlgVQINxY
Europe: https://chat.whatsapp.com/EpIlA6ir9FZAJ18NmRso3s
Asia and the Middle East:https://chat.whatsapp.com/GgHwKWomZeV5Wakttx1Fq6
Africa: https://chat.whatsapp.com/Hyz5H63JhOAGUHTOgATmAA
Together we can make our voices heard! #CeasefireNOW
187
Diskuse