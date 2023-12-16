Připojte se v pondělí 18. prosince ke globální akci požadující příměří v Gaze. Zveřejňujte na svých sociálních sítích několikrát, ode dneška až do pondělí, hashtag #CeasefireNOW.

Připojte se k akci prostřednictvím WhatsAppu. Odkazy jsou níže.

Ceasefire Now United States

16 Dec 2023 —

Dear signatories,

Join millions around the world on Monday, 18 December for the CeasefireNOW Global Day of Action and:

Post on social media demanding a ceasefire using the hashtag #CeasefireNOW – we ask that you post today, tomorrow, and several times on Monday

Post a story on Instagram using one of the CeasefireNOW AR lenses

Lens 1: Ceasefire background in many languages: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1966485610390631

Lens 2: Wear CeasefireNOW: https://www.instagram.com/ar/5904058436363736

Record a story on Instagram, “X” Twitter, or TikTok and share why you are demanding a ceasefire NOW

For Instagram, you can use this filter: https://www.instagram.com/ar/1073095170768043