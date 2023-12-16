Czech news server Novinky.cz has fired a journalist for publishing an interview with a Czech-Palestinian
16. 12. 2023
They told me that the interview was pro-Palestinian and that they didn't want me to continue writing for them," the young woman told Voxpot. “They explained that the text did not match the 'unity' of their reporting. They specifically used this word," she said. (see the Czech tweet below)
Novinky.cz fired journalist Magdalena Matoušková, who prepared an interview with Yara Abu Aataya, a Czech-Palestinian designer living in Prague. It's an absolute scandal.
The interview was available on Novinky.cz for two hours, then it was taken down:
Censorship: Czech news website and Czech public service TV have suppressed testimony about horrors in Gaza
Czech media ignore information about the Israeli massacring of civilians, women and children, in Gaza.
On 12th December, the Czech Republic was only one of two European countries that voted against a cease fire in the United Nations.
The interview with Yara Abu Aataya, entitled "People choose selectively to whom they will grant compassion", was republished in Britské listy and is available (in Czech) here.
In the Interview, Yara Abu Ataya says things like these:
"After the Hamas attack on Israel in October, I had mixed emotions. I felt the pain of witnessing human suffering, the confusion of misinformation. I felt empathy for the hostages and was relieved to hear that they were treated well (it wasn't always the case - editor's note).
It is important to realize that Hamas, which was founded in 1987, reacted to the violation of the human rights of the Palestinians which were being ignored by the world community. Many terrorists in Hamas are orphans whose parents were murdered by Israel, pointing to an unjust cycle where desperate people do not grow up to be pacifists.
Israel could be playing a key role in breaking this cycle of violence by ending the occupation, releasing several thousand Palestinians who are unjustly imprisoned, and ensuring Palestinians have the same rights as Israelis. However, destroying Hamas would only postpone the problem, as another group could emerge in this brutal occupation.
However, the Czech media's focus on condemning Hamas without questioning Israel's actions before and after the attack has left me helpless."
