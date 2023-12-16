Czech news server Novinky.cz has fired a journalist for publishing an interview with a Czech-Palestinian

16. 12. 2023

They told me that the interview was pro-Palestinian and that they didn't want me to continue writing for them," the young woman told Voxpot. “They explained that the text did not match the 'unity' of their reporting. They specifically used this word," she said. (see the Czech tweet below)





The interview was available on Novinky.cz for two hours, then it was taken down:









Czech media ignore information about the Israeli massacring of civilians, women and children, in Gaza.

On 12th December, the Czech Republic was only one of two European countries that voted against a cease fire in the United Nations.





„Řekli mi, že ten rozhovor byl propalestinský a že nechtějí, abych pro ně dál psala,“ řekla mladá žena Voxpotu ve středu. „Vysvětlili to tak, že se text neshoduje s ‚jednotností‘ zpravodajství. Použili konkrétně tohle slovo,“ zdůraznila. https://t.co/5LOhf9FsOW — Jan Bierhanzl (@JBierhanzl) December 15, 2023

Novinky.cz fired journalist Magdalena Matoušková, who prepared an interview with Yara Abu Aataya, a Czech-Palestinian designer living in Prague. It's an absolute scandal.The interview with Yara Abu Aataya, entitled "People choose selectively to whom they will grant compassion", was republished in Britské listy and is available (in Czech) here In the Interview, Yara Abu Ataya says things like these:







