"Takhle pršívalo vždycky." Frankfurt nad Mohanem. Praha

18. 8. 2023

Praha:

At least 72 people have died in India's Himalayan region after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and flash floods.



An entire house, with several other buildings dropped off a cliff in a massive landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh