"Takhle pršívalo vždycky." Frankfurt nad Mohanem. Praha
18. 8. 2023
Takhle pršívalo vždycky. https://t.co/4K5Vl2pzJ6— Jan Trnka @trnk_c@witter.cz (@trnk_c) August 17, 2023
Praha:
Amazing photo really capturing yesterday’s crazy rain storm in Prague— Ian Willoughby (@Ian_Willoughby) August 17, 2023
📸 Petr Topič pic.twitter.com/di5MrJ0TOa
At least 72 people have died in India's Himalayan region after days of torrential rain triggered landslides and flash floods.— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 17, 2023
An entire house, with several other buildings dropped off a cliff in a massive landslide in Shimla, Himachal Pradeshhttps://t.co/Wo4hAmva7g pic.twitter.com/sr8z4x2A6r
