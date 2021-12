Dodávky zemního plynu z Ruska do Evropy poklesly od neděle 19.12. na absolutní minimum

20. 12. 2021

čas čtení 1 minuta

UPDATE: Russian natural gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline have dropped even further early on Sunday to just a a trickle (a huge drop compared to December 2020). The chart is flows at the Mallnow metering station on the Polish German border #EuropeanEnergyCrisis #Russia 🇷🇺 https://t.co/tBjYUj6JTj pic.twitter.com/vFDOBLfLdd