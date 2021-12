Bude Fialova vláda ještě daleko hloupější a nekompetentnější než vláda Babišova?

‘That suggests you’re calling for social gatherings to be limited?’



‘..it’s doubling every 2 days. Do you know what that means? It means it will be 8 times more serious in 1 week, 40 times more serious in 2 weeks, 3-400 times in 3 weeks. Over 1000 times more serious in 4 weeks’ pic.twitter.com/KmtD7bfGxX