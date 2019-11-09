Zabili dvouletou holčičku

9. 11. 2019

Dvouletá Rahaf se narodila do války a po celý svůj život žila ve stanech, aby unikla brutalita Bašára Asada a Ruska. Přesto jí dostali. Po půlnoci v městě Al Nerab byla zvolena pro bombardování řada stanů. Rahaf byla okamžitě usmrcena. Tři členové její rodiny byli zraněni.


