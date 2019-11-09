Zabili dvouletou holčičku
9. 11. 2019
Dvouletá Rahaf se narodila do války a po celý svůj život žila ve stanech, aby unikla brutalita Bašára Asada a Ruska. Přesto jí dostali. Po půlnoci v městě Al Nerab byla zvolena pro bombardování řada stanů. Rahaf byla okamžitě usmrcena. Tři členové její rodiny byli zraněni.
Two year old Rahaf was born into war and lived her entire life in a tent to escape Assad's and Russian brutality. But they still found her. After midnight in #AlNerab town rows of tents, were chosen for bombing. Rahaf was killed instantly leaving 3 family members injured behind. pic.twitter.com/xAL83D4car— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 9, 2019
