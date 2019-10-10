Ancient Czech university has signed a cooperation deal with a firm of international usurers

10. 10. 2019 / Jan Čulík

In signing its cooperation agreement with Home Credit, Charles University has pledged 'to refrain from saying or doing anything that might damage the good name of both parties'. We feel that such a pledge is an open infringement of the academic freedoms of Charles University."









The Czech National Office for Cyber Security has just published a report warning against the dangers associated with the introduction of 5G digital networks. The danger is primarily associated with the manufacturers of the digital components who can abuse their access to secure digital data. Many of these manufacturers are in China. Petr Kellner's Home Credit Company works in China and it systematically downplays the danger of Chinese digital firms which which it cooperates. Its grant for Charles University is evidently an attempt by Home Credit to improve the public image of this firm which the Czech security specialists regard as a great danger to the country's security, says Britské listy analyst Bohumil Kartous.