After a wave of criticism, Home Credit has cancelled its contract with Charles University, Prague

10. 10. 2019

Home Credit, the giant international loan shark firm owned by the Czech oligarch Petr Kellner, has today decided to cancel its agreement to provide a small financial subsidy to Prague-based Charles University. The decision was made after a wave of criticism of the University for concluding this deal. "Home Credit no longer wishes to be dragged into irrational debates about the purpose of its cooperation with Charles University," said the spokesperson of Home Credit Milan Tománek. Such debates "damage both institutions even before cooperation has started," he added:


Tomáš Zima, the vice-chancellor of Charles University, said that henceforth, a university board will be set up which will define proper guidelines for the cooperation of the University with commercial partners.

