Důchodkyni v Leedsu natočili na mobil, jak píše po zdech varovná hesla proti brexitu

12. 8. 2019

Je to učitelka z důchodu. Mluvila v televizi rozumně, bohužel jí z ucha vypadlo sluchátko. Pozvou ji do studia znovu, píše moderátorka Cathy Newman, viz níže.


