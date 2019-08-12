Důchodkyni v Leedsu natočili na mobil, jak píše po zdech varovná hesla proti brexitu
Je to učitelka z důchodu. Mluvila v televizi rozumně, bohužel jí z ucha vypadlo sluchátko. Pozvou ji do studia znovu, píše moderátorka Cathy Newman, viz níže.
I spoke to the graffiti granny unmasked as the author of anti-brexit slogans chalked across Wakefield. She wants to meet the prime minister to share her thoughts. Sadly her earpiece fell out before I could ask if she was up for some tagging any time soon! https://t.co/0Ee1qC25T6— Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) August 12, 2019
We’re working on it. Earpiece falling out cost us vital seconds!— Cathy Newman (@cathynewman) August 12, 2019
