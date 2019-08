Británie se v důsledku brexitu propadá do hospodářské krize

NEW: sterling dips below €1.0792 - this is a decade low against the single currency - the lowest since the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, in aftermath of weaker than expected GDP....

Libra popklesla pod €1.0792 - poprvé za deset let. Je to nejnižší kurz od finanční krize r. 2008.

The 0.2% q/q contraction in #GDP in Q2 was weaker than the stagnation most predicted. But almost all the weakness was due to the drag from “net” stock building. And car manufacturers will be working in August when they are normally closed. We expect GDP growth to pick up in Q3. pic.twitter.com/RsJzkPaclF