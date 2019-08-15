Polská vláda poskytla velký grant útočníkům na LGBT komunitu

Major story out of Poland today: remember that group that organised the blockade of the equality march last month? The blockade where LGBT folks were beaten & had bottles & stones thrown at them? The Polish government just gave the thugs a pile of cash. https://t.co/KrB17IOYzE pic.twitter.com/U8QLypX6UG

Pamatujete na tu organizaci, která blokovala pochod rovnosti LGBT v Polsku minulý měsíc? Její příslušníci mlátili homosexuály a házeli po nich lahvemi a kamením. Polská vláda dala nyní této organizaci největší grant.

The government divides money for foundations throughout Poland, granting nearly PLN 86 million €20m) to 154 groups. The largest amount a group can get is about 700,000 (€160,000). The organzers of the hate blockade were one of only 14 groups that received that maximum amount. pic.twitter.com/f52L2FhEoL