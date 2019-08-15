Polská vláda poskytla velký grant útočníkům na LGBT komunitu

15. 8. 2019

 

Pamatujete na tu organizaci, která blokovala pochod rovnosti LGBT v Polsku minulý měsíc? Její příslušníci mlátili homosexuály a házeli po nich lahvemi a kamením. Polská vláda dala nyní této organizaci největší grant.





