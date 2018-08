Itálie trpí epidemií spalniček - tak zrušila povinné očkování dětí

This is truly nauseating. The price of such ignorance will be death - but not the deaths of those propagating superstitious nonsense, but the deaths of innocent kids exposed to deadly diseases as a consequence. https://t.co/5d2j80A3qm

Re: the Italian anti-vaxxers, I would like to say that one of the crucial political divides now is rationality vs irrationality but no doubt somebody's already decided that rationality is failed centrism and we should give radical magical thinking a go.