Válka Izraele v Gaze: Izraelský ministr požaduje vyhnání Palestinců z Gazy

Far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said that Israel must control the territory in the Gaza Strip and significantly reduce the number of Palestinian residents in Gaza https://t.co/BE4fldAjyV

"How many Gazans must die, how many Israeli ministers must promote ethnic cleansing, how many failures must Netanyahu deny – for the US to reconsider its immoral, unconditional support for the depraved war being waged by Israel's government?" @djrothkopf https://t.co/gNhdwpgsZm