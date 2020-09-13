Den 36. V Bělorusku znovu demonstrovalo proti Lukašenkovi 100 000 lidí
13. 9. 2020
Video: Jak běloruská policie brutálně zatýká demonstranty. Neděle večer:
Please, retweet. Watch how riot police were detaining peaceful protesters in Minsk today. I am wondering if the EU/US will be brave enough to impose individual sanctions against all those involved in the violent crackdown on non-violent protesters in Belarus. pic.twitter.com/KDIMDbyFHe— Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) September 13, 2020
https://twitter.com/franakviacorka/status/1305199729702297603?s=20
222
Diskuse