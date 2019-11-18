Dvě batolata zázračně přežila ruské bombardování. Jiní ne
18. 11. 2019
Dva andílci Salama a Rafif al-Ibrahim zázračně přežili ruské bombardování města Shnan. Otci se podařilo zachránit tu holčičku a naše týmy vyhrabávaly jejího bratra déle než hodinu a půl z hromady trosek.
Další rodina pohřbená v troskách jejich domu. Hledání raněných a jejich záchrana pokračuje ve vesnici Milaja, další tragédie pro městys. Holčička, kterou jsme zachránili živou, později zemřela. Při tomto útoku také byly usmrceny čtyři ženy a jeden muž.
1. The two angels Salama and Rafif al-Ibrahim miraculously survived the Russian raids yesterday on #Shnan Town. The father managed to save his little girl, while our teams struggled for more than an hour and a half to get her brother alive from under the mountains of rubble. pic.twitter.com/5oEok0DkDA— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 13, 2019
Another family buried under the rubble of their house... As search and rescue operations continue in #Milaja village, more heartbreak for the team. A little girl rescued alive later died. 4 women and a man were also killed in this attack. pic.twitter.com/jvSwAnujdA— The White Helmets (@SyriaCivilDef) November 17, 2019
241
Diskuse