Dvě batolata zázračně přežila ruské bombardování. Jiní ne

18. 11. 2019

Dva andílci Salama a Rafif al-Ibrahim zázračně přežili ruské bombardování města Shnan. Otci se podařilo zachránit tu holčičku a naše týmy vyhrabávaly jejího bratra déle než hodinu a půl z hromady trosek. Další rodina pohřbená v troskách jejich domu. Hledání raněných a jejich záchrana pokračuje ve vesnici Milaja, další tragédie pro městys. Holčička, kterou jsme zachránili živou, později zemřela. Při tomto útoku také byly usmrceny čtyři ženy a jeden muž.
0
Vytisknout
241

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 18. 11. 2019