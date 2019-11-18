Je načase poslat ty existenční hrozby do postele
18. 11. 2019
Poté, co Netanyahu charakterizoval palestinské občany žiijící v Izraeli jako "existenční hrozbu", palestinský poslanec Ayman Odeh zveřejnil na Twitteru tento snímek: "Je načase už poslat tyto tři existenční hrozby do postele."
As Netanyahu calls the Palestinian citizens of Israel an “existential threat,” Palestinian lawmaker Ayman Odeh tweets this photo: After a long day, time to put these three existential threats to bed! https://t.co/2KULFUa4uy— Louis Fishman (@Istanbultelaviv) November 17, 2019
