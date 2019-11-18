Je načase poslat ty existenční hrozby do postele

18. 11. 2019

Poté, co Netanyahu charakterizoval palestinské občany žiijící v Izraeli jako "existenční hrozbu", palestinský poslanec Ayman Odeh zveřejnil na Twitteru tento snímek: "Je načase už poslat tyto tři existenční hrozby do postele."


