A communist intelligence officer has signed a law banning communism. The Czech Republic is really starting to look ridiculous

20. 7. 2025 / Jan Čulík

čas čtení 2 minuty

The ban on promoting communism is now in force. The president has signed the criminal code

The communist's signing of the law banning communism naturally sparked a flood of entirely justified ironic comments on social media. For example: The communist's signing of the law banning communism naturally sparked a flood of entirely justified ironic comments on social media. For example:

"You couldn't make this up even if you tried. A big ex-communist intelligence officer signs a ban on the promotion of communism. These are paradoxes, Mr. Vaněk." [A well-known quote from a play by Václav Havel]

When Petr Pavel was elected president, I commented that it was a real shame that someone who was not tainted could not be appointed to the highest office in the Czech Republic. It is as if everything in the Czech Republic has to be imperfect in some way. I cannot respect Petr Pavel because I remember well from the 1970s and 1980s the young men who enthusiastically joined the criminal Communist Party for career reasons. And when someone even joined the military intelligence service, that was extreme. When Petr Pavel was elected president, I commented that it was a real shame that someone who was not tainted could not be appointed to the highest office in the Czech Republic. It is as if everything in the Czech Republic has to be imperfect in some way. I cannot respect Petr Pavel because I remember well from the 1970s and 1980s the young men who enthusiastically joined the criminal Communist Party for career reasons. And when someone even joined the military intelligence service, that was extreme.





So now this sad appointment has turned into complete absurdity: a communist is signing a law banning the promotion of communism. Nothing could be more hypocritical and comical.



The fact that the writer Milan Kundera was a communist in his youth gave him a lifelong complex, leading him to develop a theory about the inability of the human brain to perceive reality properly and to write an entire excellent literary ouevre on the subject. As I watch Petr Pavel, his communist career in his youth seems to have created a man who is willing to cooperate with any ruling regime. His silence on Israeli war crimes in Gaza speaks volumes, as does the statement by the president's office that the president is not subject to the Freedom of Information Act, so he does not have to explain why his silence supports Israeli war crimes. This is linked to his history in his youth, isn't it?



As for the ban on promoting communism, let me remind the communist ideologues in parliament that democracy (the characteristics of which they clearly have no idea about) does not ban opinions. As if there were nothing to sort out in the Czech Republic. A million people have no access to doctors. Young people have nowhere to live. Czech Republic has the highest percentage of homeless people of all the OECD countries. Prague is flooded with cars, you can't breathe there, and car emissions are causing heart attacks even in young people. The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs is ignoring a court ruling that it is breaking the law by not providing social benefits to disabled people. Etc., etc. But the most important thing is, of course, to ban communism, which hasn't existed for 36 years.

0