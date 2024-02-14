Gaza: "Kam máme jít?" Každodenní hrůzy páchané Izraelem, na něž nereagujeme...

14. 2. 2024

"Mám pro vás otázku, která je docela obtížně zodpověditelná. Doufám, že na ni někdo dokáže odpovědět. Proč se nám tohle děje? Proč? Proč jsme přišli o všechno? Přišli jsme o všechno. Proč? OK. Opustili jsme své poměry, své peníze, své domovy, své vlastnictví, své automobily, svá zaměstnání, své podniky na severu. S nejvyšším úsilím jsme přešli na jih, protože je to bezpečnější. Od vyhnání k vyhnání. Z jednoho bezpečného místa na jiné bezpečné místo. Rafah je naše poslední naděje. Oni nám říkají, abychom opustili Rafah a šli někam jinam? Kam máme jít? Proč? To všechno proč? Proč se nám to děje? Co to má za cíl?"



Izraelští vojáci, kteří vnikli do domu v Gaze a na Instagramu sdíleli spodní prádlo lidí, kteří v tom domě bydleli. Je to součást vaší strategie "sebeobrany", Izraeli? Hi @Israel



Dívka v Rafáhu: "Byli jsme ve stanu, já a celá moje rodina, když na nás začaly lítat kulky".

Pokud si myslíte, že vám bible dává právo zabít více než 15 000 dětí, zničit celou zemi a ukrást jejich půdu... pak jste zřejmě četli tu knihu špatně...



Další materiál z dneška pro Mezinárodní soudní dvůr:



"V Gaze řešíme jedině teroristy. Pokud někdo dostane kulkou - pravděpodobně si to zaslouží"



Izrael vybombardoval školy OSN, které lidé v Gaze využívali jako kryty.



Toto není válka. Je to genocida. Je to válečný zločin.



"Všechny děti, které žijí v pásmu Gaza, přišly o své dětství. Jsou ztraumatizovány a budou už navždycky žít s trvalým dopadem na své psychické zdraví."



Bezpečnostní kamera zachytila okamžik, kdy izraelské síly střílely na malého chlapce v uprchlickém táboře Al Džalazon v severním Ramalláhu.



🚨Izrael vybombardoval tři Gazany na kusy za to, že se zoufale snažili znastartovat motorku (pravděpodobně ucpanou, protože lidé používají jako palivo kuchyňský olej, když Izrael zakázal dodávat palivo do Gazy)!



NULA důkazů, že byli ozbrojeni nebo spojeni s nějakou ozbrojenou skupinou.



IDF to hrdě zveřejnila!



Lindsey Hilsum, Channel 4 News: Málokdo dokáže vysvětlit situaci v #Gaze s tak jasnou střízlivostí jako @YousefHammash - který stejně jako ostatní obyvatelé Gazy prožívá peklo.



