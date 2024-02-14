Gaza: "Kam máme jít?" Každodenní hrůzy páchané Izraelem, na něž nereagujeme...
14. 2. 2024
Please bear with us during our moments of weakness and limited resources because we are a human beings !— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 12, 2024
Message to the world from gaza ! #Gaza_Genocide pic.twitter.com/s44GWvLGiS
Stouply na nebesa. Zabili je v Rafáhu, když spaly.
Hi @Israel— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) February 12, 2024
This is your soldiers who entered a house in Gaza and shared the underwear of the people who used to live in the house on Instagram.
Is this part of your “self-defense” strategy? pic.twitter.com/vBiMpTVX3F
They ascended to heaven. Killed in Rafah while they were sleeping.— Abier (@abierkhatib) February 13, 2024
The last video of them alive. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/DmgOK2f62Y
A girl in Rafah: "We we're in the tent, me and all my family, when the bullets came at us" #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/srQ7GDuB3r— Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 13, 2024
Dívka v Rafáhu: "Byli jsme ve stanu, já a celá moje rodina, když na nás začaly lítat kulky".
Pokud si myslíte, že vám bible dává právo zabít více než 15 000 dětí, zničit celou zemi a ukrást jejich půdu... pak jste zřejmě četli tu knihu špatně...
If you think the bible gave you the right to kill over 15,000 children, destroy an entire country and steal their land… then you clearly read the book wrong…🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/BHoyCl9Uax— Pelham (@Resist_05) February 13, 2024
Další materiál z dneška pro Mezinárodní soudní dvůr:
Izraelský poslanec Knesetu a člen Netanjahuovy strany Likud, MK Nissik Vaturi:
"V Gaze řešíme jedině teroristy. Pokud někdo dostane kulkou - pravděpodobně si to zaslouží"
More stuff from today to the ICJ— Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) February 12, 2024
Israel’s deputy of Knesset and member of Netenyahu’s likud party, MK Nissik Vaturi:
"In Gaza we deal only with terrorists. If someone gets a b*llet - he probably deserves it"pic.twitter.com/71lbZAmIvv
Izrael vybombardoval školy OSN, které lidé v Gaze využívali jako kryty.
Toto není válka. Je to genocida. Je to válečný zločin.
Israel bombed UN schools that people are using as shelters in Gaza.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) February 13, 2024
This is not a war. This is a genocide. This is a war crime. pic.twitter.com/zNcdIQdBY1
"Všechny děti, které žijí v pásmu Gaza, přišly o své dětství. Jsou ztraumatizovány a budou už navždycky žít s trvalým dopadem na své psychické zdraví."
"All children living in the Gaza Strip have lost their childhood. They are traumatized and will forever live with a permanent impact on their mental health."— United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) February 11, 2024
- Ann Skelton, Chair of the UN Child Rights Committee #CRC ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GG0QUlq3vI
Bezpečnostní kamera zachytila okamžik, kdy izraelské síly střílely na malého chlapce v uprchlickém táboře Al Džalazon v severním Ramalláhu.
A surveillance camera has documented the moment when Israeli forces shot at a little boy in Al Jalazon refugee camp in northern Ramallah. pic.twitter.com/8wZJ2VWGFo— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 13, 2024
🚨Izrael vybombardoval tři Gazany na kusy za to, že se zoufale snažili znastartovat motorku (pravděpodobně ucpanou, protože lidé používají jako palivo kuchyňský olej, když Izrael zakázal dodávat palivo do Gazy)!
NULA důkazů, že byli ozbrojeni nebo spojeni s nějakou ozbrojenou skupinou.
IDF to hrdě zveřejnila!
🚨Israel bombs 3 Gazans to pieces for the crime of trying desperately to turn on a motorcycle (likely jammed b/c people use cooking oil as fuel amid Israel's banning of fuel to Gaza)!— Muhammad Shehada (@muhammadshehad2) February 13, 2024
ZERO evidence they were armed or related to any armed group.
The IDF posted this proudly! pic.twitter.com/4eubB8lR2A
Lindsey Hilsum, Channel 4 News: Málokdo dokáže vysvětlit situaci v #Gaze s tak jasnou střízlivostí jako @YousefHammash - který stejně jako ostatní obyvatelé Gazy prožívá peklo.
Few people can explain the situation in #Gaza with the sober clarity of @YousefHammash - who, like other Gazans, is living through hell https://t.co/6SOaLr4Z8S— Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) February 13, 2024
