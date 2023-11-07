AGAINST EVERYTHING: The Brothers Topol and the Second Generation of Dissent

|
A talk by Daniel Pratt
talk will discuss two prominent figures of the Czech 1980s generation,
brothers Jáchym and Filip Topol. Filip was the lead singer of Psí vojáci (Dog
Soldiers), a legendary band that played its first concert for Havel
himself. Jáchym became a popular author of stories and unconventional
novels. He was also an editor of Revolver Revue, an underground
periodical. His apartment was the site for numerous dissident
happenings. Although both brothers became dissidents, and both signed Charter 77, they rejected the notion of a pre-political self and projected an almost nihilistic stance against everything.
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Bohemian National Hall
321 E 73 St, Manhattan
Free. Suggested donation $5.00
Seating is limited. Registration is recommended.
Daniel W. Pratt
Assistant Professor of Slavic Culture at McGill University. He works on
Czech, Polish, Russian, Austrian, and Hungarian literature and culture,
and his interests include narratology, dissent, nationality studies,
aesthetics, and the intersection of literature and philosophy. His
current book projects are Against Narrative: Non-narrative Constructions of Temporality in Central Europe
and Bruno Jasieński, Internationalist,
he has written on Czechoslovak dissident punk rock,
Gombrowicz’s interactions with Gilles Delleuze, and the meaning of
history in Central Europe, amongst other topics. For the Fall semester
of 2023, he is the István Deák Visiting Assistant Professor of East
Central European Studies at Columbia University.
This event is organized by the Czechoslovak Society of Arts and Sciences (SVU) New York with the support
of the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA).
