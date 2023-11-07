AGAINST EVERYTHING: The Brothers Topol and the Second Generation of Dissent



A talk by Daniel Pratt

The talk will discuss two prominent figures of the Czech 1980s generation, brothers Jáchym and Filip Topol. Filip was the lead singer of Psí vojáci (Dog Soldiers), a legendary band that played its first concert for Havel himself. Jáchym became a popular author of stories and unconventional novels. He was also an editor of Revolver Revue, an underground periodical. His apartment was the site for numerous dissident happenings. Although both brothers became dissidents, and both signed Charter 77, they rejected the notion of a pre-political self and projected an almost nihilistic stance against everything.

Thursday, November 16 , 2023

Bohemian National Hall

321 E 73 St, Manhattan

Free. Suggested donation $5.00



Daniel W. Pratt is Assistant Professor of Slavic Culture at McGill University. He works on Czech, Polish, Russian, Austrian, and Hungarian literature and culture, and his interests include narratology, dissent, nationality studies, aesthetics, and the intersection of literature and philosophy. His current book projects are Against Narrative: Non-narrative Constructions of Temporality in Central Europe and Bruno Jasieński, Internationalist, and he has written on Czechoslovak dissident punk rock, Gombrowicz's interactions with Gilles Delleuze, and the meaning of history in Central Europe, amongst other topics. For the Fall semester of 2023, he is the István Deák Visiting Assistant Professor of East Central European Studies at Columbia University.

of the Bohemian Benevolent and Literary Association (BBLA).