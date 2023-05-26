Flower Communion

26. 5. 2023

Join us to celebrate the 100th anniversary of

the Flower Communion ceremony

introduced in 1923 by Dr. Norbert Čapek,

founder of Czech Unitaria in Prague.



Remember to bring a flower to share!





On Sunday, JUNE 4 , 2023, at 11 AM



First Unitarian Congregational Society

119-120 Pierrepont St. @ Monroe St.

Brooklyn Heights, New York City

According to the late FUUB's historian, Olive Hoogenboom, "The portrait of Jan Hus was dedicated in January 1957 to the memory of Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk…whose mother and grandmother join the First Church when they arrived in Brooklyn from Denmark. A two-hundred-member Czech delegation accompanied Alice Masaryk and her sister, Olga Masaryk Revilliod, to the dedication service, where (Rev. Dr. John) Lathrop, eulogized their parents." We will visit the historic First Unitarian Congregational Society in Brooklyn Heights, the home church of Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk (1850-1923), the Brooklyn-born First Lady of newly formed Czechoslovakia in 1918. Both her husband, Tomáš Masaryk, and her son Jan spoke from this church's pulpit. You can find some memorabilia and photos in the church. Charlotte Garrigue Masaryk was instrumental in developing close ties with the Czechoslovak Unitaria. John Howland Lathrop , the ninth minister of this church, headed a relief program in Czechoslovakia following World War II.

In memory of our late long-time member Rev. Joseph Ben-David Born in 1920 in Prague, Czechoslovakia, he founded the independent Church of Humanism in NYC in 1973 in the humanist spirit of his mentor Dr. Norbert Čapek.

founded the independent Church of Humanism in NYC in 1973 in the humanist spirit of his mentor Dr. Norbert Čapek.



