Protesty v Petrohradě a v Moskvě

25. 2. 2022

964 demonstrantů bylo v Moskvě zatčeno, celkem bylo v Rusku ve čtvrtek zatčeno v 57 městech 1766 demonstrantů proti Putinovu útoku na Ukrajinu.



