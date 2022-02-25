Protesty v Petrohradě a v Moskvě
25. 2. 2022
Breathtaking Russian defiance. pic.twitter.com/FjHXP9Fvfr— Jack Dart 🇺🇦 (@JackWDart) February 24, 2022
#RussiaToday#Russia https://t.co/hW1N7SkAmP— Bonnie Greer (@Bonn1eGreer) February 24, 2022
964 demonstrantů bylo v Moskvě zatčeno, celkem bylo v Rusku ve čtvrtek zatčeno v 57 městech 1766 demonstrantů proti Putinovu útoku na Ukrajinu.
And more from a march across Moscow, again chanting "no to war." An updated count from @OvdInfo has 964 people arrested there, accounting for more than half of the 1,766 detained in 57 towns and cities throughout Russia. pic.twitter.com/5SInxfkLl0— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 24, 2022
