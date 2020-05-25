Britové neuvěřitelně zuří, že Boris Johnson odmítl vyhodit svého prolhaného, arogantního Rasputina

Daily Mail: Jak Boris drze podpořil svého svengaliho v úřadu premiéra, který porušil premiérovy vlastní přísné předpisy pro uzamčení země, otázka, kterou si klade celá země, zní: NA JAKÉ TO ŽIJÍ PLANETĚ?

(Poznámka novinářky Pippy Crerarové z listu Daily Mirror je ironická. Downing Street totiž Cummingsova obvinění, zveřejněná v Daily Mirroru, Guardianu a Observer, odmítl komentovat, že se prý "nebude vyjadřovat k tomu, co píší 'aktivistické' noviny). Daily Mail normálně nemá s Guardianem nic společného, proto píše ironicky Crerarová, že se zjevně všechny 'aktivistické§ noviny nyní musejí spojit. JČ)



I guess “campaigning newspapers” have got to stick together. pic.twitter.com/djiQqWZlEv

Co proboha ten Cummings na Johnsona má, že se ho Johnson bojí vyhodit? Sociální sítě jsou plné komentářů, že v Británii dnes vládne nevolený brexitér Cummings, že Johnson je jen jeho loutkou. Analytikové poukazují na to, že Johnson je naprosto neschopný a že bez Cummingse by byl ztracen.

Jenže rebelie přichází z nečekaných míst. Twitterový účet britské státní služby v neděli po Johnsonově vystoupení v televizi náhle publikoval toto:

Twitterový účet britské státní služby: Arogantní a urážlivé. Dovedete si představit, jaké to je, když musíte pracovat s těmito zkreslovateli pravdy?



Just in case it gets deleted... pic.twitter.com/KYzTOnUrPw — Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) May 24, 2020

Úřad britského kabinetu k tomu hned svatouškovsky napsal:

Úřady britské vlády: Dnes večer byl na vládním twitteru zveřejněn neautorizovaný tweet. Byl odstraněn a záležitost vyšetřujeme.



An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter. — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) May 24, 2020

Autorka knih o Harrym Potterovi, J. K. Rowlingová, jim odpověděla:

J.K. Rowling: Až to zjistíte, kdo to napsal, dejte nám vědět. Chci tomu člověku dát celoroční plat.



When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary. https://t.co/D7DRlwcjty — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020

James O'Brien, moderátor komerční londýnské stanice LBC: Tohle je významný okamžik. Pan premiér očividně a prokazatelně v živém televiznim vysílání lže britskému lidu. Někteří chudáci zasalutují a přijmou to, ale jak to dopadne, to závisí na všech lidech, kteří ho dosud podporovali, kteří teď vidí, co se děje.



Big moment this. The Prime Minister is blatantly & demonstrably lying to the British people on live television. Some poor souls will tug their forelocks & welcome it, of course, but the gamble rests on all the previously supportive people who can see it for what it is. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2020

First the scientists turned on @BorisJohnson for failing to dismiss Cummings; now it’s the clergy. A pincer movement from empiricism and faith. Painful for the PM who increasingly cuts a lonely figure https://t.co/ROF5SfLKFr — Robert Peston (@Peston) May 24, 2020



