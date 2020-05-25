Britové neuvěřitelně zuří, že Boris Johnson odmítl vyhodit svého prolhaného, arogantního Rasputina
25. 5. 2020
This is door stepping, by the public https://t.co/B0UlAJH99j— Ben de Pear (@bendepear) May 24, 2020
I guess “campaigning newspapers” have got to stick together. pic.twitter.com/djiQqWZlEv— Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 24, 2020
Just in case it gets deleted... pic.twitter.com/KYzTOnUrPw— Sam Coates Sky (@SamCoatesSky) May 24, 2020
Úřad britského kabinetu k tomu hned svatouškovsky napsal:
Úřady britské vlády: Dnes večer byl na vládním twitteru zveřejněn neautorizovaný tweet. Byl odstraněn a záležitost vyšetřujeme.
An unauthorised tweet was posted on a government channel this evening. The post has been removed and we are investigating the matter.— Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) May 24, 2020
Autorka knih o Harrym Potterovi, J. K. Rowlingová, jim odpověděla:
J.K. Rowling: Až to zjistíte, kdo to napsal, dejte nám vědět. Chci tomu člověku dát celoroční plat.
When you find out who it was, let us know. I want to give them a year’s salary. https://t.co/D7DRlwcjty— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 24, 2020
James O'Brien, moderátor komerční londýnské stanice LBC: Tohle je významný okamžik. Pan premiér očividně a prokazatelně v živém televiznim vysílání lže britskému lidu. Někteří chudáci zasalutují a přijmou to, ale jak to dopadne, to závisí na všech lidech, kteří ho dosud podporovali, kteří teď vidí, co se děje.
Robert Peston, komerční televize ITV: Nejprve se proti Johnsonovi vzbouřili vědci, že nepropustil Cummingse, teď je to duchovenstvo. Obchvat od empiricismu i od víry. Bolestné pro premiéra, který je nyní stále více osamocenou figurou...
Big moment this. The Prime Minister is blatantly & demonstrably lying to the British people on live television. Some poor souls will tug their forelocks & welcome it, of course, but the gamble rests on all the previously supportive people who can see it for what it is.— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) May 24, 2020
First the scientists turned on @BorisJohnson for failing to dismiss Cummings; now it’s the clergy. A pincer movement from empiricism and faith. Painful for the PM who increasingly cuts a lonely figure https://t.co/ROF5SfLKFr— Robert Peston (@Peston) May 24, 2020
