Britové neuvěřitelně zuří, že Boris Johnson odmítl vyhodit svého prolhaného, arogantního Rasputina

25. 5. 2020

V neděli v sedmnáct hodin britského času vystoupil Boris Johnson v televizi (překvapivě, protože většinu času se Johnson skrývá a v nynější krizi na veřejnost vůbec nevystupuje), a pokusil se uhasit mediální požár, který se rozhořel kolem jeho vrcholného poradce, "profesionálního psychopata" (jak ho kdysi nazval někdejší britský premiér David Cameron) Dominica Cummingse.

Uprostřed nejtvrdšího uzamčení země, kdy vážně hrozilo šíření nákazy, a vláda apelovala na občany, aby zůstali doma a nikam nejezdili, a že rodiny, v nichž je někdo nakažený a projevuje příznaky, nesmějí vůbec vycházet, posadil Dominic Cummings svou koronavirem nakaženou manželku a čtyřletého syna do automobilu a odjel s nimi na vzdálenost více než 400 kilometrů do severoanglického  Durhamu na farmu svých rodičů. Oblast kolem Durhamu měla tehdy malé množství nákazy, zatímco Londýn  velké. Není známo, zda se Cummings cestou někde zastavil. Ohrozil své rodiče a všechny lidi, s nimiž se setkal. Na Boží hod velikonoční se vydal přes výslovný zákaz vlády s rodinou na výlet 50 km od Durhamu na místní hrad. Pak odjel do Londýna a koncem měsíce byl znovu viděn v Durhamu! Drzost Johnsonova poradce národ ohromila.

Jenže Boris Johnson vystoupil v neděli v podvečer v televizi a oznámil, že všechno je v pořádku. Cummingse z funkce neodvolá, nic nespáchal. "Zachoval se tak, jak by se zachoval každý otec."

Johnsonovo vystoupení Brity neuvěřitelně rozzuřilo. Je to vidět nejen z titulních stran pondělních britských deníků, ale například i z toho, že v ulici, kde Cummings bydlí, na něho zuřivě křičí kolemjdoucí - normálně velmi uměření a civilizovaní Angličané. (Jen si to pusťte, rozumět tomu nemusíte, výmluvný je už jen tón hlasů):


Zdá se, že Johnsona opustil už i (ultra)pravicový tisk. Toto je (normálně fašizující) Daily Mail:
Daily Mail: Jak Boris drze podpořil svého svengaliho v úřadu premiéra, který porušil premiérovy vlastní přísné předpisy pro uzamčení země, otázka, kterou si klade celá země, zní: NA JAKÉ TO ŽIJÍ PLANETĚ?

(Poznámka novinářky Pippy Crerarové z listu Daily Mirror je ironická. Downing Street  totiž Cummingsova obvinění, zveřejněná v Daily Mirroru, Guardianu a Observer, odmítl komentovat, že se prý "nebude vyjadřovat k tomu, co píší 'aktivistické' noviny). Daily Mail normálně nemá s Guardianem nic společného, proto píše ironicky Crerarová, že se zjevně všechny 'aktivistické§ noviny nyní musejí spojit. JČ)

Co proboha ten Cummings na Johnsona má, že se ho Johnson bojí vyhodit? Sociální sítě jsou plné komentářů, že v Británii dnes vládne nevolený brexitér Cummings, že Johnson je jen jeho loutkou. Analytikové poukazují na to, že Johnson je naprosto neschopný a že bez Cummingse by byl ztracen.

Jenže rebelie přichází z nečekaných míst. Twitterový účet britské státní služby v neděli po Johnsonově vystoupení v televizi náhle publikoval toto:

Twitterový účet britské státní služby: Arogantní  a urážlivé. Dovedete si představit, jaké to je, když musíte pracovat s těmito zkreslovateli pravdy?

Úřad britského kabinetu k tomu hned svatouškovsky napsal:

Úřady britské vlády: Dnes večer byl na vládním twitteru zveřejněn neautorizovaný tweet. Byl odstraněn a záležitost vyšetřujeme.

Autorka knih o Harrym Potterovi, J. K. Rowlingová, jim odpověděla:

J.K. Rowling: Až to zjistíte, kdo to napsal, dejte nám vědět. Chci tomu člověku dát celoroční plat.

James O'Brien, moderátor komerční londýnské stanice LBC: Tohle je významný okamžik. Pan premiér očividně a prokazatelně v živém televiznim vysílání lže britskému lidu. Někteří chudáci zasalutují a přijmou to, ale jak to dopadne, to závisí na všech lidech, kteří ho dosud podporovali, kteří teď vidí, co se děje.

Robert Peston, komerční televize ITV: Nejprve se proti Johnsonovi vzbouřili vědci, že nepropustil Cummingse, teď je to duchovenstvo. Obchvat od empiricismu i od víry. Bolestné pro premiéra, který je nyní stále více osamocenou figurou...


