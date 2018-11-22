Mark Zuckerberg nemá čas mluvit s parlamenty šesti států

22. 11. 2018

Mark Zuckerberg má čas na rozhovor pro CNN, avšak nemá čas na zodpovězení otázek v rámci video konference s parlamenty šesti států, které ho vyšetřují. Ignoruje společnou žádost Británie, Kanady, Argentiny, Irska, Singapuru a Lotyšska.


0
Vytisknout
220

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 22. 11. 2018