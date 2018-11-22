Mark Zuckerberg nemá čas mluvit s parlamenty šesti států
Mark Zuckerberg má čas na rozhovor pro CNN, avšak nemá čas na zodpovězení otázek v rámci video konference s parlamenty šesti států, které ho vyšetřují. Ignoruje společnou žádost Británie, Kanady, Argentiny, Irska, Singapuru a Lotyšska.
Mark Zuckerberg has time to do a CNN interview, but he doesn’t have time to answer questions on a video conference w six national parliaments investigating his firm. For the record, he is ignoring the *joint request* of: Britain, Canada, Argentina, Ireland, Singapore and Latvia https://t.co/HC7fbiOgZC— Christopher Wylie 🏳️🌈 (@chrisinsilico) November 21, 2018
