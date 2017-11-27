Polsko: Tohle není normální

Šibenice na demonstraci v Katovicích
26. 11. 2017V polskych Katovicich clenove krajne pravicoveho hnuti #ONR prinesli na sve shromazdeni sibenici."Obesili" obraz...
27. 11. 2017
It's not being said enough, so I'll say it again: These neo-Nazi sh*theads are now mainstream in #Poland, marching through cities with impunity & support from the PiS government. Burning effigies of Jews & now staging hangings of pro-democratic politicians. THIS IS NOT NORMAL⚠️ pic.twitter.com/RYtX9NXLfM— 🇪🇺Martin Mycielski (@mycielski) November 26, 2017
Vyjádření radního z města Nowogród za vládnoucí stranu PiS k šibenicím na demonstraci v Katovicích:
"Souhlasím, že je zapotřebí reakce. Přidejte víc šibenic a pověste celou opoziční stranu Občanská platforma!"
Comment by Nowogród city councillor of the PiS party:
"I agree, there needs to be a reaction. Add more gallows and hang all of the Civic Platform [opposition]".— 🇪🇺Martin Mycielski (@mycielski) November 26, 2017
This is a representative of Poland's ruling party! This man should be IMMEDIATELY removed from office, but will he be? pic.twitter.com/iMnBaWpnU5
Diskuse