Polsko: Tohle není normální

27. 11. 2017

Neřiká se to dostatečně často, tak to řeknu znovu. Tyto neonacistické svině jsou nyní v Polsku mainstream, pochodují městy beztrestně a s podporou vlády PiS. Pálí loutky židů a inscenují oběšení prodemokratických politiků. TOHLE NENÍ NORMÁLNÍ!


Vyjádření radního z města Nowogród za vládnoucí stranu PiS k šibenicím na demonstraci v Katovicích:

"Souhlasím, že je zapotřebí reakce. Přidejte víc šibenic a pověste celou opoziční stranu Občanská platforma!"

Comment by Nowogród city councillor of the PiS party:


0
Vytisknout
124

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 27. 11. 2017