Multikulturní Londýn
2. 12. 2017
Strašně rád žiju ve městě, kde já, židovský novinář, dostanu vánoční přání od muslimského primátora Londýna, který mi přeje "radostné Vánoce". Vážně, ať jdou všichni rasisté a nenávistníci do háje. Londýn je kvetoucí multikulturní město a nechť jím dlouho zůstane.
I love that I live in a city where I, a Jewish journalist, can receive a card from the Muslim Mayor of London, wishing me a "joyful Christmas".— Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel_Sugarman) December 1, 2017
Seriously, screw all the racists and the haters. London is a thriving multicultural city and long may it remain so. pic.twitter.com/Db9ZN7Gipl
