Multikulturní Londýn

2. 12. 2017

Strašně rád žiju ve městě, kde já, židovský novinář, dostanu vánoční přání od muslimského primátora Londýna, který mi přeje "radostné Vánoce". Vážně, ať jdou všichni rasisté a nenávistníci do háje. Londýn je kvetoucí multikulturní město a nechť jím dlouho zůstane.


