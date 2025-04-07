Západ: Zatykač Mezinárodního trestního soudu neplatí pro zločince, kteří jsou našimi kamarády
7. 4. 2025
An Israeli government aircraft carrying PM Netanyahu that left Hungary for the US has passed through French airspace despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for his arrest, according to the FlightRadar24 website.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 6, 2025
Zajímavé ale je, že některé evropské země se na této šokující soudní korupci nepodílejí a Netanjahuovo letadlo se jejich území velmi pečlivě vyhnulo. Podle deníku Haaretz Netanyahuovo letadlo udělalo čtyřistakilometrovou objížďku:
Israeli PM Netanyahu's aircraft flew from Hungary to the US 400km (248 miles) further than the normal route to avoid the airspace of several countries that could enforce the ICC arrest warrant, according to the Haaretz newspaper.— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) April 7, 2025
Podle listu Haaretz letělo letadlo izraelského premiéra Netanjahua z Maďarska do USA o 400 km dále, než je běžná trasa, aby se vyhnulo vzdušnému prostoru několika zemí, které by mohly uplatnit zatykač ICC.
