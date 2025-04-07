Západ: Zatykač Mezinárodního trestního soudu neplatí pro zločince, kteří jsou našimi kamarády

7. 4. 2025

Některé západní země zase sdělily světu, že Mezinárodní trestní soud má právo obžalovávat jen nepřátele Západu, žaloby na zločince, kteří jsou iracionálně kamarády Západu, četné Západní země ignorují. Francie nechala Netanjahua bez problémů, zatykač nezatykač, přeletět francouzským vzdušným prostorem. Pověst Západu jako demokratické části světa, hájící svobodu, demokracii a lidská práva, se stává ve většině světa jen vtipem. Česká republika svým opakovaným, systematickým hlasováním v OSN proti lidským právům Palestinců a proti jejich právu na sebeurčení k tomuto rozkladu silně přispívá. Těžko může obviňovat Putina, když neobviňuje Netanjahua.

Izraelské vládní letadlo s premiérem Netanjahuem na palubě, které odletělo z Maďarska do USA, proletělo francouzským vzdušným prostorem, přestože na něj Mezinárodní trestní soud (ICC) vydal zatykač, uvedl web FlightRadar24.   


Zajímavé ale je, že některé evropské země se na této šokující soudní korupci nepodílejí a Netanjahuovo letadlo se jejich území velmi pečlivě vyhnulo. Podle deníku Haaretz Netanyahuovo letadlo udělalo čtyřistakilometrovou objížďku:




 
Podle listu Haaretz letělo letadlo izraelského premiéra Netanjahua z Maďarska do USA o 400 km dále, než je běžná trasa, aby se vyhnulo vzdušnému prostoru několika zemí, které by mohly uplatnit zatykač ICC.



