Solidarita s rektorem Glasgow University dr.Abu Sittahem

The day after he was installed as Rector in Glasgow Dr Abu-Sittah was detained and refused entry to Germany where he was due to speak at a conference on Palestine. Please join an emergency protest in solidarity with Dr Abu-Sittah called by student groups for tomorrow Wednesday 17 April, 6pm on Library Hill.





We also invite all members to attend the following event sponsored by our UCUG branch, Glasgow Legal Theory Group and the Glasgow Middle East Forum









“Towers of Ivory, Towers of Steel:

Israeli Universities and the oppression of Palestinians”

On Friday, 26 April at 2.00pm we will be hosting Dr Maya Wind, who will present her book, recently published with Verso, Towers of Ivory and Steel: How Israeli Universities Deny Palestinian Freedom . The book documents how the Israeli academic system contributes to the oppression and dispossession of Palestinians.

Maya Wind is a Killam Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia. Her research on the reproduction and international export of Israeli security expertise has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Social Science Research Council, and the Killam Laureates Trust.

Her presentation will be followed by comments by Rhys Machold (School of Social & Political Sciences) and chaired by Toni Marzal (School of Law).

Event open to all University of Glasgow staff and students, in-person only, at the Gloag Lecture Theatre (Room 330, Stair Building).

To join us, please register via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/towers-of-ivory-towers-of-steel-israeli-universities-and-the-oppression-of-palestinians-tickets-883215109167

The event is part of Maya Wind’s book tour of Ireland and the UK organised by the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine (BRICUP).

In solidarity





UCU Glasgow Committee