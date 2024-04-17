Solidarita s rektorem Glasgow University dr.Abu Sittahem

17. 4. 2024

Vážení,

mnozí z vás jistě vědí, že dr. Ghassan Abu-Sittah byl minulý týden uveden do funkce rektora Glasgowské univerzity. Celý historický projev dr. Abu-Sittaha naleznete zde: Ghassan Abu-Sittah: "Zítřek je palestinský den" | Progressive International, píší akademické odbory na Glasgow University.

Den po svém uvedení do funkce rektora v Glasgow byl dr. Abu-Sittah zadržen a byl mu odepřen vstup do Německa, kde měl vystoupit na konferenci o Palestině. Připojte se prosím k mimořádnému protestu na znamení solidarity s Dr. Abu-Sittahem, který svolaly studentské skupiny na  středu 17. dubna v 18 hodin na Library Hill.

Zveme také všechny členy k účasti na následující akci sponzorované naší odborovou pobočkou UCUG, Glasgow Legal Theory Group a Glasgow Middle East Forum.

"Věže ze slonoviny, věže z oceli: Izraelské univerzity a útlak Palestinců".

V pátek 26. dubna ve 14.00 hodin budeme hostit Dr. Mayu Wind, která představí svou knihu, nedávno vydanou v nakladatelství Verso, Towers of Ivory and Steel: How Israeli Universities Deny Palestinian Freedom (Věže ze slonoviny a oceli: Jak izraelské univerzity popírají svobodu Palestinců). Kniha dokumentuje, jak izraelský akademický systém přispívá k útlaku a vyvlastňování Palestinců.




Dear Member,

Many of you will know that Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah was installed as Rector of the University of Glasgow last week. Please find Dr Abu-Sittah's historic full speech here: Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah: "Tomorrow Is A Palestinian Day" | Progressive International

The day after he was installed as Rector in Glasgow Dr Abu-Sittah was detained and refused entry to Germany where he was due to speak at a conference on Palestine. Please join an emergency protest in solidarity with Dr Abu-Sittah called by student groups for tomorrow Wednesday 17 April, 6pm on Library Hill.

We also invite all members to attend the following event sponsored by our UCUG branch, Glasgow Legal Theory Group and the Glasgow Middle East Forum


“Towers of Ivory, Towers of Steel:

Israeli Universities and the oppression of Palestinians”

 

On Friday, 26 April at 2.00pm we will be hosting Dr Maya Wind, who will present her book, recently published with Verso, Towers of Ivory and Steel: How Israeli Universities Deny Palestinian Freedom. The book documents how the Israeli academic system contributes to the oppression and dispossession of Palestinians.

 

Maya Wind is a Killam Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia. Her research on the reproduction and international export of Israeli security expertise has been supported by the National Science Foundation, the Social Science Research Council, and the Killam Laureates Trust. 

 

Her presentation will be followed by comments by Rhys Machold (School of Social & Political Sciences) and chaired by Toni Marzal (School of Law).

 

Event open to all University of Glasgow staff and students, in-person only, at the Gloag Lecture Theatre (Room 330, Stair Building).

 

To join us, please register via Eventbrite here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/towers-of-ivory-towers-of-steel-israeli-universities-and-the-oppression-of-palestinians-tickets-883215109167

 

The event is part of Maya Wind’s book tour of Ireland and the UK organised by the British Committee for the Universities of Palestine (BRICUP).

 

In solidarity

UCU Glasgow Committee





