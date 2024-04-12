Šokující: Německo zakázalo vstup do země rektoru Glasgow University

12. 4. 2024

Německo v pátek zakázalo vstup do země věhlasnému chirurgovi, Ghassanu Abu Sittovi, který byl VČERA  jmenován rektorem Glasgow University. ("Rektor" je  na skotských univerzitách reprezentativní ceremoniální funkce pro známé osobnosti, to, čemu se říká rektor na českých univerzitách, tedy manažer univerzity, je ve Skotsku Vice-Chancellor nebo Principal. Tím je v Glasgow Sir Anton Muscatelli.)

Inaugarace dr Ghassana Abu Sitty v Bute Hall Glasgow University jejím rektorem:


Chybné poučení z holocaustu: Německá vláda deportovala čelného válečného chirurga, který byl  zvolen rektorem Glasgow University, aby nemohl na konferenci v Berlíně svědčit o zvěrstvech, které zažil, když pracoval v Gaze:



Tohle je neobyčejně závažné. Věhlasnému lékaři, rektoru britské univerzity, britskému občanu byl zakázán vstup do Německa. Porušuje to všechny zákony, a to jen proto, že je to Palestinec.



Ghassan Abu Sita cestoval do Německa, aby tam vystoupil na palestinské konferenci. Tu napadla německá policie, v budově konání konference vypnula elektřinu a konferenci rozehnala:


Německá policie zaútočila na budovu Palestinského kongresu a vypnula elektřinu. Důkaz, že fašisti nemusejí být ve vládě, aby měli moc!



Tohle je šílené A bude to mít obrovské důsledky.


NALÉHAVÉ: Německá policie oznámila, že uzavírá Palestinský kongres, a požádala delegáty o okamžité opuštění budovy.Pohrozila použitím síly a již zatkla jednoho z organizátorů, židovského aktivistu Udiho Raze. Je to již třetí osoba, která byla dnes zatčena, z toho dva Židé. Oznámení přišlo poté, co policie vtrhla na pódium řečníků pouhých 20 minut po zahájení kongresu, vypnula organizátorům livestream a poté vnikla do řídicí místnosti a vypnula proud. Policie pak obešla všechny delegáty  a požadovala, aby přestali vysílat živě ze svého telefonu. Na kongres, jehož začátek zdržovali několik hodin, nasadili 900 policistů. Požadovali, aby organizátoři vpustili na kongres všechna německá média, paradoxně kvůli "ochraně svobody slova", a poté odepřeli vstup většině registrovaných delegátů. Hlavním cílem kongresu bylo zvýšit povědomí o spoluúčasti Německa na izraelské genocidě, za kterou čelí obvinění u Mezinárodního soudního dvora.



