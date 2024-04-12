Šokující: Německo zakázalo vstup do země rektoru Glasgow University
12. 4. 2024
Breaking: Ghassan Abu-Sittah, dem neuen Rektor der @UofGlasgow , wird am Berliner Flughafen die Einreise verweigert. Er soll auf dem dreitägigen Palästina- Kongress sprechen, der heute beginnt @wirklagenan https://t.co/JmX9cr13YC— Ellen Roß (@EHimmelblau) April 12, 2024
Chybné poučení z holocaustu: Německá vláda deportovala čelného válečného chirurga, který byl zvolen rektorem Glasgow University, aby nemohl na konferenci v Berlíně svědčit o zvěrstvech, které zažil, když pracoval v Gaze:
The wrong lesson from the Holocaust: the German government deports a leading war surgeon who was elected as Rector of the University of Glasgow this month to prevent him from describing in Berlin the atrocities he witnessed while serving in Gaza. https://t.co/6uLmV7yS32— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) April 12, 2024
Tohle je neobyčejně závažné. Věhlasnému lékaři, rektoru britské univerzity, britskému občanu byl zakázán vstup do Německa. Porušuje to všechny zákony, a to jen proto, že je to Palestinec.
This is extraordinarily serious. A prominent doctor, rector of a British university, British citizen, prevented from entering Germany in violation of every law simply because he is Palestinian https://t.co/OGDMvpza3P— Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) April 12, 2024
Německá policie zaútočila na budovu Palestinského kongresu a vypnula elektřinu. Důkaz, že fašisti nemusejí být ve vládě, aby měli moc!
The German police have stormed the building of the Palestine Congress and turned off the electricity supply.— DiEM25 (@DiEM_25) April 12, 2024
Proof that fascists no longer need to be in government to be in power!#PalaestinaKongress #WeAccuseGermany pic.twitter.com/p5nGr2MJ4h
What Germany's police has just done is proof that fascists no longer need to be in government to be in power. #b0412 #PalaestinaKongress #WeAccuseGermany https://t.co/3QPVWZpwVx— Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) April 12, 2024
Tohle je šílené A bude to mít obrovské důsledky.
This is nuts. And it will backfire big time. https://t.co/bH2f9LEhKO— Jannis J Grimm (@jannisgrimm.bsky.social) (@jannisg
Police just interrupted the Congress as soon as the video from Dr. Salman Abu Sitta played. #palestiniancongress #Palaestinakongress pic.twitter.com/Ag4S1L2I5k— Abir Kopty (@AbirKopty) April 12, 2024
NALÉHAVÉ: Německá policie oznámila, že uzavírá Palestinský kongres, a požádala delegáty o okamžité opuštění budovy.Pohrozila použitím síly a již zatkla jednoho z organizátorů, židovského aktivistu Udiho Raze. Je to již třetí osoba, která byla dnes zatčena, z toho dva Židé. Oznámení přišlo poté, co policie vtrhla na pódium řečníků pouhých 20 minut po zahájení kongresu, vypnula organizátorům livestream a poté vnikla do řídicí místnosti a vypnula proud. Policie pak obešla všechny delegáty a požadovala, aby přestali vysílat živě ze svého telefonu. Na kongres, jehož začátek zdržovali několik hodin, nasadili 900 policistů. Požadovali, aby organizátoři vpustili na kongres všechna německá média, paradoxně kvůli "ochraně svobody slova", a poté odepřeli vstup většině registrovaných delegátů. Hlavním cílem kongresu bylo zvýšit povědomí o spoluúčasti Německa na izraelské genocidě, za kterou čelí obvinění u Mezinárodního soudního dvora.
Can you believe this?— Naks Bilal (@NaksBilal) April 12, 2024
The German authorities are preventing Dr. Ghassan Sitta, who was at the forefront of the medical response at the beginning of the Gaza Genocide, an active witness for a number of proceedings, from entering Germany - on the basis of…? https://t.co/0jXC36g8Fv
URGENT: German police have announced they are shutting down the Palestine Congress and demanded delegates leave immediately. They have threatened to use force and already arrested one of the organizers, Jewish activist Udi Raz. He is the third person to be arrested today, two of… pic.twitter.com/rmTjowozzP— red. (@redstreamnet) April 12, 2024
