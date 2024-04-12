Šokující: Německo zakázalo vstup do země rektoru Glasgow University

12. 4. 2024

Německo v pátek zakázalo vstup do země věhlasnému chirurgovi, Ghassanu Abu Sittovi, který byl VČERA jmenován rektorem Glasgow University. ("Rektor" je na skotských univerzitách reprezentativní ceremoniální funkce pro známé osobnosti, to, čemu se říká rektor na českých univerzitách, tedy manažer univerzity, je ve Skotsku Vice-Chancellor nebo Principal. Tím je v Glasgow Sir Anton Muscatelli.)

Inaugarace dr Ghassana Abu Sitty v Bute Hall Glasgow University jejím rektorem:

Chybné poučení z holocaustu: Německá vláda deportovala čelného válečného chirurga, který byl zvolen rektorem Glasgow University, aby nemohl na konferenci v Berlíně svědčit o zvěrstvech, které zažil, když pracoval v Gaze:

Tohle je neobyčejně závažné. Věhlasnému lékaři, rektoru britské univerzity, britskému občanu byl zakázán vstup do Německa. Porušuje to všechny zákony, a to jen proto, že je to Palestinec.

Ghassan Abu Sita cestoval do Německa, aby tam vystoupil na palestinské konferenci. Tu napadla německá policie, v budově konání konference vypnula elektřinu a konferenci rozehnala:



Německá policie zaútočila na budovu Palestinského kongresu a vypnula elektřinu. Důkaz, že fašisti nemusejí být ve vládě, aby měli moc!

The German police have stormed the building of the Palestine Congress and turned off the electricity supply.



Tohle je šílené A bude to mít obrovské důsledky.

