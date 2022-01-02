Rusko zabilo v Sýrii další dvě děti a ženu, zranilo deset civilistů včetně šesti dětí

2. 1. 2022

Ruské stihačky zaútočily na dočasné ubytování pro civilisty. Usmrtily dvě děti a ženy a zranily deset civilistů včetně šesti dětí.


Bílé helmy vyprošťují mrtvolu Rusy zabitého dítěte:


Za posledního půl roku zabili Asad a Rusko v Sýrii 63 dětí:



https://twitter.com/SyriaCivilDef/status/1462084705679982595?s=20

