Stovky lidí byly v sobotu zase zatčeny v Moskvě
3. 8. 2019
Tisíce policistů zaplavily v sobotu centrální Moskvu ve snaze potlačit protesty občanů požadujících férové volby. Ruské úřady oznámily, že zahajují trestní vyšetřování protikorupční organizace, v jejímž čele stojí Alexej Navalnyj. Obviňují jeho Protikorupční nadaci, že získala 1 miliardu rublů (asi 15 milionů dolarů) "kriminálním způsobem".
Z megafonů opakovaně: Drazí občané, policie je tu na ochranu vaší bezpečnosti. Mezi nimi jsou i vojáci! Jsou to vaši vlastní synové!"
