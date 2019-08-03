Stovky lidí byly v sobotu zase zatčeny v Moskvě

3. 8. 2019

The absurdity of authoritarianism... https://t.co/83q9t6TU8p — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 3, 2019

Absurdita autoritářského režimu: V Moskvě byl zatčen muž, za to, že držel oficiální ruskou vlajku:





Hundreds were arrested at a Moscow election protest as Russian authorities opened a money-laundering inquiry into anti-corruption foundation of Aleksei Navalny, Russia's most most prominent opposition activist https://t.co/GHPZJpt5EN — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 3, 2019

Je to ostrá eskalace úsilí Kremlu umlčet Navalného, který byl v posledních týdnech katalyzátorem velkých občanských protestů v Rusku.







Andrew Strohlein: Varování: Útlak moskevského stylu brzo přijde do západní země nedaleko vás - pokud zvítězí ultrapravicoví populisté. Poučte se od ruských demonstrantů: bojovat za návrat svobody je neobyčejně obtížné. Lepší je, aby o ni západní země nepřišly!



Moscow-style repression: coming soon to a western country near you if the far-right populists get their way.



Take a lesson from Russia’s protestors: fighting for your freedoms is incredibly hard. Better for western countries not to lose them in the first place. https://t.co/D4uKbayEBt — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 3, 2019

Feels like a state of emergency in Moscow today. A loudspeaker is blaring out on repeat:



“Dear citizens, law enforcement is working to ensure your safety! Among them are military servicemen! These are your own sons!” pic.twitter.com/z7TEaFxZBK — Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) August 3, 2019

Tisíce policistů zaplavily v sobotu centrální Moskvu ve snaze potlačit protesty občanů požadujících férové volby. Ruské úřady oznámily, že zahajují trestní vyšetřování protikorupční organizace, v jejímž čele stojí Alexej Navalnyj. Obviňují jeho Protikorupční nadaci, že získala 1 miliardu rublů (asi 15 milionů dolarů) "kriminálním způsobem".Z megafonů opakovaně: Drazí občané, policie je tu na ochranu vaší bezpečnosti. Mezi nimi jsou i vojáci! Jsou to vaši vlastní synové!"





Ruská policie zatkla Ljubov Sobol, spolupracovnici Alexeje Navalného:

Opposition activist Lyubov Sobol was detained before the protest rally in Moscow, Russia.



Get more on this story here: https://t.co/KH2TMBA0aZ pic.twitter.com/DidTGFbRzV — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 3, 2019







Russia protests: Opposition leader Lyubov Sobol detained https://t.co/uMVdCtVKKC — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 3, 2019



Another week, another crackdown on another peaceful protest in Russia... https://t.co/LSVmqPInHT — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) August 3, 2019



