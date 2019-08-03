Stovky lidí byly v sobotu zase zatčeny v Moskvě

3. 8. 2019

Absurdita autoritářského režimu: V Moskvě byl zatčen muž, za to, že držel oficiální ruskou vlajku:





Tisíce policistů zaplavily v sobotu centrální Moskvu ve snaze potlačit protesty občanů požadujících férové volby. Ruské úřady oznámily, že zahajují trestní vyšetřování protikorupční organizace, v jejímž čele stojí Alexej Navalnyj. Obviňují jeho Protikorupční nadaci, že získala 1 miliardu rublů (asi 15 milionů dolarů) "kriminálním způsobem".

Je to ostrá eskalace úsilí Kremlu umlčet Navalného, který byl v posledních týdnech katalyzátorem velkých občanských protestů v Rusku.

Andrew Strohlein: Varování: Útlak moskevského stylu brzo přijde do západní země nedaleko vás - pokud zvítězí ultrapravicoví populisté. Poučte se od ruských demonstrantů: bojovat za návrat svobody je neobyčejně obtížné. Lepší je, aby o ni západní země nepřišly!

Z megafonů opakovaně: Drazí občané, policie je tu na ochranu vaší bezpečnosti. Mezi nimi jsou i vojáci! Jsou to vaši vlastní synové!"




Ruská policie zatkla Ljubov Sobol, spolupracovnici Alexeje Navalného:





 
