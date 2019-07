Politikové v americkém Kongresu: Zablokujeme obchodní dohodu USA s Británií, pokud Johnson poškodí irskou mírovou dohodu

SDLP’s @NicholaMallon says it’s clear Boris Johnson has no understanding of the issues facing NI, and says he needs to “stop pandering to the DUP” and that her meeting with him was “blunt” @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/u21Kw9rtgM

1/3 Heading into meet @BorisJohnson. Our message will be direct. The DUP do not speak for the majority here. Stop playing to the cameras & start living up to your responsibilities under the GFA. Avoid a hard brexit, stop hurtling us towards it.