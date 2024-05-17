Izraelský velvyslanec označil OSN za teroristickou organizaci
17. 5. 2024
Teroristé jsou už všichni, kdo se děsí izraelského masového vraždění v Gaze...
BREAKING: 🇮🇱🇺🇳 Israel called the UN a "terrorist organization"— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) May 16, 2024
Israel's ambassador to the UN has branded the UN a "terror organization", escalating tensions between the two sides amid the country's war against Hamas in Gaza and attacks on UN facilities in Jerusalem.… pic.twitter.com/s4j7pvv42e
