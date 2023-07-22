Víte, že když v Praze poukážete na fašistické zločiny proti lidskosti, které páchá Izrael na Palestincích, přijdete o zaměstnání a budete nuceni emigrovat, jak disidenti za komunismu? Neuvěřitelné
22. 7. 2023 / Jan Čulík
Víte o případu Tomáše Tožičky, manžela Saši Uhlové? Nabídli mu piráti, aby za ně kandidoval do senátu, což učinil, ale pak nějaká žena našla devět let starý tweet, v němž Tožička napsal, že Izrael je fašistický stát, během jedné z izraelských trestných akcí, které Izrael pravidelně provádí na okupovaných územích. Za to byl Tožička obviněn z antisemitismu a rychle vyloučen z pirátské kampaně (piráti se tedy mají hodně za co stydět, bylo to v roce 2020, pozn. JČ), rychle si uvědomil, že ho v České republice už nikdo nikdy nezaměstná, tak skončil jako dělník v Německu. Skutečný návrat do dělnické třídy, pravým disidentským způsobem.
There is nothing reasonable about the Netanyahu government's plans to entrench apartheid and implement its far-right agenda, which is why Netanyahu is so determined to stop the Israeli Supreme Court from assessing the "reasonableness" of government acts. https://t.co/C3YA350DjA— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 22, 2023
It "is particularly galling for Palestinians" that Western powers accept the Israeli characterization of Palestinian resistance to the Israeli occupation as "terrorism" while Ukraine's resistance to Russia's occupation "is hailed as heroic." https://t.co/F82UDle4cq— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 11, 2023
"Zdravotníci pracující na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu a ve východním Jeruzalémě jsou po útocích izraelských sil a osadníků na zdravotníky a sanitky vybavováni helmami a neprůstřelnými vestami" - v roce 2023 došlo ke 193 incidentům, což je 310% nárůst oproti loňskému roku.
"The Red Crescent said Israeli soldiers have physically assaulted medics, targeted their ambulances with live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, and blocked crews from accessing the injured or getting them to the hospital." https://t.co/7i6v0Yom2t— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 19, 2023
"Medics working in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are being supplied with helmets and bulletproof vests after attacks on healthcare workers and ambulances by Israeli forces and settlers" -- 193 incidents in 2023 – a 310% increase from last year. https://t.co/qU95tX9qZS— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 19, 2023
New York Times: Proč američtí daňoví poplatníci každoročně poskytují Izraeli vojenskou pomoc ve výši 3,8 miliardy dolarů, když:
1. Izrael je bohatá země.
2. Chudé země potřebují tuto pomoc mnohem zoufaleji.
3. Tato pomoc činí vládu USA spoluvinnou na izraelské okupaci, represi a apartheidu.
Why do US taxpayers give $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel each year when:— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 22, 2023
1. Israel is a rich country.
2. Poor countries need that aid far more desperately.
3. The aid makes the US government complicit in Israel's occupation, repression, & apartheid. https://t.co/guOqb5krqD
Obrovský protest proti Netenjahuově vládě, která se - polským způsobem - snaží zničit izraelské soudnictví
This is an amazing video from around an hour ago of the protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. Thousands of Israelis are marching in a mile long procession. It is 95°F outside (35°C). Watch here: pic.twitter.com/cdEuYRQiwM— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 21, 2023
Průzkumy "ukazují, že podpora Izraele v USA neustále klesá, zatímco sympatie k Palestincům v očích Američanů rostou. Částečně je to způsobeno tím, že Izrael, kdysi dvoustranická záležitost, je nyní silně spojován s pravicí." https://t.co/V8JgJ58PjR.
Polling "indicates that US support for Israel is on a steady decline, while sympathy for Palestinians in the eyes of Americans has been on the rise. Part of this is because Israel, once a bipartisan cause, has now become strongly associated w/ the right." https://t.co/V8JgJ58PjR— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 21, 2023
Více než 60 organizací naléhá na americký Kongres, aby usiloval o spravedlnost pro palestinsko-americkou novinářku Shireen Abu Aklehovou, která byla před více než rokem Izraelci zastřelena, když informovala o izraelském vojenském zásahu v uprchlickém táboře na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu.
More than 60 groups press the US Congress to seek justice for Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, fatally shot more than a year ago while reporting on an Israeli military raid of a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/Fx12ijlp7G pic.twitter.com/gq636kfp3L— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 20, 2023
Biden Izraeli: Pokud nebudeme sdílet demokratické hodnoty, bude obtížné udržet zvláštní vztah, kterému se Izrael a Amerika těšily posledních 75 let." To platí nejen pro Netanjahuův útok na soudnictví, ale také pro apartheid. https://t.co/T9enmASERV.
Biden to Israel: If we don't share democratic values, it will be difficult to sustain the special relationship that Israel and America have enjoyed for the last 75 years ." That is true for not just Netanyahu's attack on the judiciary but also apartheid. https://t.co/T9enmASERV— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 20, 2023
Nový průzkum: "Přibližně tři čtvrtiny Američanů, včetně 80 % demokratů a 64 % republikánů, by si vybraly demokratický Izrael, který už není židovský, než židovský Izrael bez plného občanství a rovnosti pro nežidy žijící pod jeho správou." https://t.co/Bc28lQis3P.
New poll: "About three-quarters of Americans, including 80% of Democrats and 64% of Republicans, would choose a democratic Israel that’s no longer Jewish, over a Jewish Israel without full citizenship and equality for non-Jews living under its authority." https://t.co/Bc28lQis3P— Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 19, 2023
