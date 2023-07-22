Víte, že když v Praze poukážete na fašistické zločiny proti lidskosti, které páchá Izrael na Palestincích, přijdete o zaměstnání a budete nuceni emigrovat, jak disidenti za komunismu? Neuvěřitelné

22. 7. 2023 / Jan Čulík

Zase jedna hnusná akce Pirátské strany...



Izraelci opět zastřelili dalšího palestinského teenagera. Ano, snažil se do někoho najet autem, ale za to je hned test smrti? Předchozí palestinský teenager, kterého Izraelci usmrtili, byl jimi zabit, když šel dávat krev.



V ČR se ovšem tyto zločiny proti lidskosti přehlížejí, Lipavský nedělá proti tomu nic. A kdo se proti těmto fašistickým zločinům Izraele ozve, je existenčně zničen a donucen emigrovat. Jako bychom žili v roce 1977.



Přitom se celosvětově na zločiny Izraele, který má nyní tvrdě ultrapravicovou vládu, poukazuje běžně.

Rozhovor Britských listů 577. Končí v Izraeli demokracie?

List New York Times nedávno uvažoval, jak je možné, že Ukrajincům svět dává právo bojovat proti ruskému terorismu, avšak Palestincům právo bojovat proti izraelskému terorismu upírá.

Víte o případu Tomáše Tožičky, manžela Saši Uhlové? Nabídli mu piráti, aby za ně kandidoval do senátu, což učinil, ale pak nějaká žena našla devět let starý tweet, v němž Tožička napsal, že Izrael je fašistický stát, během jedné z izraelských trestných akcí, které Izrael pravidelně provádí na okupovaných územích. Za to byl Tožička obviněn z antisemitismu a rychle vyloučen z pirátské kampaně (piráti se tedy mají hodně za co stydět, bylo to v roce 2020, pozn. JČ), rychle si uvědomil, že ho v České republice už nikdo nikdy nezaměstná, tak skončil jako dělník v Německu. Skutečný návrat do dělnické třídy, pravým disidentským způsobem.

Samozřejmě, že Tožička není antisemita, jen je kritický vůči brutální izraelské politice k Palestincům (jako skoro každý, pozn. JČ). Takže se Uhlovi museli vystěhovat z ČR, žijí v chalupě v saských horách u hranic České republiky...

Hnus!

Normální a zcela oprávněná kritika Izraele, která je v ČR zjevně zakázána a pokud se v této věci ozvete, systém vás zničí:

Na plánech Netanjahuovy vlády upevnit apartheid a realizovat krajně pravicovou agendu není nic rozumného, a proto je Netanjahu tak odhodlaný zabránit izraelskému Nejvyššímu soudu v posuzování "rozumnosti" vládních aktů. https://t.co/C3YA350DjA

Kenneth Roth je bývalý generální ředitel mezinárodní lidskoprávní organizace Human Rights Watch. Zabývá se nadále systematicky porušováním lidských práv po celém světě. Je to osobnost s obrovskou mezinárodní autoritou:





NYT: Pro Palestince je "obzvláště iritující", že západní mocnosti akceptují izraelskou charakteristiku palestinského odporu proti izraelské okupaci jako "terorismus", zatímco ukrajinský odpor proti ruské okupaci "je oslavován jako hrdinský". https://t.co/F82UDle4cq.

Izrael útočí na zdravotníky:





"Červený půlměsíc uvedl, že izraelští vojáci fyzicky napadali zdravotníky, mířili na jejich sanitky ostrou municí, gumovými projektily a kanystry se slzným plynem a blokovali posádkám přístup ke zraněným nebo jejich převoz do nemocnice." https://t.co/7i6v0Yom2t.

"Zdravotníci pracující na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu a ve východním Jeruzalémě jsou po útocích izraelských sil a osadníků na zdravotníky a sanitky vybavováni helmami a neprůstřelnými vestami" - v roce 2023 došlo ke 193 incidentům, což je 310% nárůst oproti loňskému roku.

"Medics working in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem are being supplied with helmets and bulletproof vests after attacks on healthcare workers and ambulances by Israeli forces and settlers" -- 193 incidents in 2023 – a 310% increase from last year. https://t.co/qU95tX9qZS — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 19, 2023



New York Times: Proč američtí daňoví poplatníci každoročně poskytují Izraeli vojenskou pomoc ve výši 3,8 miliardy dolarů, když:

1. Izrael je bohatá země.

2. Chudé země potřebují tuto pomoc mnohem zoufaleji.

3. Tato pomoc činí vládu USA spoluvinnou na izraelské okupaci, represi a apartheidu.

Obrovský protest proti Netenjahuově vládě, která se - polským způsobem - snaží zničit izraelské soudnictví

This is an amazing video from around an hour ago of the protest march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem against Netanyahu's judicial overhaul. Thousands of Israelis are marching in a mile long procession. It is 95°F outside (35°C). Watch here: pic.twitter.com/cdEuYRQiwM — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) July 21, 2023

Průzkumy "ukazují, že podpora Izraele v USA neustále klesá, zatímco sympatie k Palestincům v očích Američanů rostou. Částečně je to způsobeno tím, že Izrael, kdysi dvoustranická záležitost, je nyní silně spojován s pravicí." https://t.co/V8JgJ58PjR.



Více než 60 organizací naléhá na americký Kongres, aby usiloval o spravedlnost pro palestinsko-americkou novinářku Shireen Abu Aklehovou, která byla před více než rokem Izraelci zastřelena, když informovala o izraelském vojenském zásahu v uprchlickém táboře na okupovaném Západním břehu Jordánu.



More than 60 groups press the US Congress to seek justice for Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, fatally shot more than a year ago while reporting on an Israeli military raid of a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. https://t.co/Fx12ijlp7G pic.twitter.com/gq636kfp3L — Kenneth Roth (@KenRoth) July 20, 2023

Biden Izraeli: Pokud nebudeme sdílet demokratické hodnoty, bude obtížné udržet zvláštní vztah, kterému se Izrael a Amerika těšily posledních 75 let." To platí nejen pro Netanjahuův útok na soudnictví, ale také pro apartheid. https://t.co/T9enmASERV.



Nový průzkum: "Přibližně tři čtvrtiny Američanů, včetně 80 % demokratů a 64 % republikánů, by si vybraly demokratický Izrael, který už není židovský, než židovský Izrael bez plného občanství a rovnosti pro nežidy žijící pod jeho správou." https://t.co/Bc28lQis3P.



