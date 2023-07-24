Vedro v Itálii trvá. Hoří i Korfu

24. 7. 2023

čas čtení 1 minuta


1000 km od Rhodosu. Jsme uprostřed klimatické krize a těm, kdo předstírají, že ne, nebude nikdy odpuštěno:

Protesty proti fosilním palivům by neměly být považovány za extremismus.

Omlouvání fosilních paliv je extremistický, nelidský postoj.

K tomuto bude docházet i nadále a stále častěji. A o tom, že se to blíží, víme už desítky let, přesto se fosilní paliva stále denně spalují.



0
Vytisknout
268

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 24. 7. 2023