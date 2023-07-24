Vedro v Itálii trvá. Hoří i Korfu

24. 7. 2023

The Mediterranean heatwave continues in Southern Italy. At around 9pm it was still around 29-30 degrees tonight. pic.twitter.com/Nzib0LKwZx — Anton Muscatelli (@UofGVC) July 23, 2023



1000 km od Rhodosu. Jsme uprostřed klimatické krize a těm, kdo předstírají, že ne, nebude nikdy odpuštěno:

🚨🔥



And again. But not Rhodes, this is Corfu, 600 miles away, in the last hour. Evacuations underway in several areas.



We are in a climate emergency and those who pretend otherwise will never be forgiven. pic.twitter.com/qbJEooeKHz — Brendan May (@bmay) July 23, 2023

Protesty proti fosilním palivům by neměly být považovány za extremismus.



Omlouvání fosilních paliv je extremistický, nelidský postoj.



K tomuto bude docházet i nadále a stále častěji. A o tom, že se to blíží, víme už desítky let, přesto se fosilní paliva stále denně spalují.



Anti-fossil fuel protests shouldn't be considered extremism.



Excusing fossil fuels is the extremist, inhuman position.



This will keep happening, and more frequently. And we've known about it coming, for decades, yet fossil fuels are still burned every day.



Wake up! https://t.co/WaCjzdjHpr — honza dvorsky (@czechboy0) July 22, 2023







