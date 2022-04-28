Rusko konfiskuje ukrajinským farmářům zrno. Bude znovu hladomor jako v roce 1932?

28. 4. 2022

čas čtení 1 minuta

Are we back in 1932? https://t.co/MWOV2zFtvJ — Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) April 28, 2022

Scoop: The Kremlin has delayed “referendums” on the Donbas “people’s republics” joining Russia due to the military’s failures in Ukraine, sources close to Putin’s administration told Meduza. https://t.co/tlfKxIuL9C — Meduza in English (@meduza_en) April 27, 2022









❗️Beth Van Schaack, the U.S. ambassador-at-large for global criminal justice, declared that there is "credible information that #Russian soldiers executed #Ukrainian soldiers who tried to surrender in #Donetsk region. — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 28, 2022

Další ztráty ruských vojsk:



⚡️Ukraine’s Air Force: 8 Russian aerial targets destroyed.



The press center of the Ukraine’s Air Force reported early on April 28 that Russia lost at least one airplane, one missile, and 6 UAVs over the past 24 hours. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) April 28, 2022







Donbaská referenda odložena v důsledku neúspěchů ruské války:





