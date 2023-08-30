Velké kroupy v Německu a v Kanadě. Klima kolem vás...

30. 8. 2023

čas čtení < 1 minuta

A #Tesla not having the best of days in #Germany over the weekend 😆 pic.twitter.com/C2rOBfoYqe

Just watch this. Car smashed by huge hailstones. Canada is a wonderful place but they are in denial about the climate crisis what with them producing a shed load of fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/uFkuUJY7PE