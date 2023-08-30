Velké kroupy v Německu a v Kanadě. Klima kolem vás...
30. 8. 2023
čas čtení < 1 minuta
A #Tesla not having the best of days in #Germany over the weekend 😆pic.twitter.com/C2rOBfoYqe— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 28, 2023
Just watch this. Car smashed by huge hailstones. Canada is a wonderful place but they are in denial about the climate crisis what with them producing a shed load of fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/uFkuUJY7PE— Matthew Todd 🌏🔥 (@MrMatthewTodd) August 29, 2023
Massive mud flood torrents sweeping in Blevio of Como, Italy 🇮🇹 (28.08.2023)— Disaster News (@Top_Disaster) August 28, 2023
TELEGRAM JOIN 👉 https://t.co/9cTkji5aZq pic.twitter.com/vdXaP4z3aP
#Triol in #Austria yesterday evening👀pic.twitter.com/dnZc2savv3— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 29, 2023
Oh my days!! This is mad! Flash flooding today in #Üzümlü, #Türkiye today 😱👀pic.twitter.com/6ZemTOrT9j— Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) August 29, 2023
192
Diskuse