Amerika se proměňuje v komunistický policejní stát

26. 4. 2024

čas čtení 2 minuty
Foto Milan Kohoutr, komunistické zatýkání v Bostonu

Zvlášť brutální jsou zásahy policie v Texasu, kde vládnou ultrapravicoví republikáni

Dnešní zatýkání a zásahy v Austinu v Texasu připomínají, že konzervativci si libují v autoritářství a že ti lidé z liberálních médií, kteří si celé ty roky libovali v představě, že konzervativcům záleží na svobodě slova nebo že jsou proti zakazování názorů, byli naivní hlupáci.


K tomu dodává Milan Kohout z Bostonu:

Protest proti strašné genocidě v Gaze, o kterém jsem napsal včera zprávu pro Britské listy, byl brutálně minulou noc potlačen bostonskou policií a přes sto studentů bylo zatčeno a budou stát před soudem diktovaným v dnešní době jen zájmy úzké ekonomické třídy.

Když jsem dnes četl o zátahu, tak se mně vybavil totalitní systém, v kterém jsem žil v Československu.

Vše kolem mě napovídá, že vstupujeme do historické chvíle naší velkopokrytecké Ameriky, kdy se bude bojovat o záchranu aspoň některých ústavních principů, které jsou naprosto pošlapávány a zneucťovávány.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/2024/04/25/metro/emerson-encampment-cleared/

https://twitter.com/DSAWorkingMass/status/1783373587845423394

Tento záznam je speciálně brutální, dívka sražená policistou narazí hlavou na chodník:

Policejní násilí

Děsivé video z policejního zásahu v Emersonu, na kterém policista strká do demonstrující studentky. Studentka se tvrdě udeří do hlavy o chodník.

Protesty byly naprosto poklidné, dokud se neobjevila policie.



1
Vytisknout
151

Diskuse

Obsah vydání | 26. 4. 2024