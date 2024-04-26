Amerika se proměňuje v komunistický policejní stát

O studentských protestech v USA
24. 4. 2024 / Milan KohoutJsem velmi rád, že se konečně studenstvo na amerických vysokých školách začíná probírat z letargie, kterou jim po léta vlévají do mozků korporátní média, aby ...
26. 4. 2024
With all the arrests and crackdowns in Austin, TX, today, a reminder that conservatives revel in authoritarianism and that those liberal media folks who indulged the idea all these years that conservatives cared about free speech or were against cancel culture were naive fools. https://t.co/1WxRQISxXM— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 25, 2024
K tomu dodává Milan Kohout z Bostonu:
TW: Police Violence— Working Mass (@DSAWorkingMass) April 25, 2024
Horrific video out of Emerson police raid showing police officer shoving a student demonstrator. Student hits their head hard on the brick.
Protests were totally peaceful until police showed up. This is what @wutrain unleashed on us tonight.#ShameOnWu pic.twitter.com/8DQDsRw8XE
Diskuse