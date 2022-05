Ukrajina: Jak Vladimir Vladimirovič "zvyšuje bezpečnost Ruské federace"

27. 5. 2022 / Karel Dolejší

čas čtení 5 minut

As the #Russian Army and Navy are running out of their modern tanks, they have started restoring the old T-62 main battle tanks which had been retired and put in storage during Soviet Union. Today, a large number of them reached #Ukraine. Here are some of them in #Melitopol!👇 pic.twitter.com/vTC6ReTRs7